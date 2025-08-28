Canned Lychee Syrup Is The Sweet Surprise That Will Elevate Your Dessert Game

Canned fruit is one of our favorite pantry staples, standing in for fresh fruit in the off-season, or when the fresh version is a little harder to find. The latter applies to lychees, which don't tend to be a common sight in the produce aisle.

The unique taste of lychees stands up exceptionally well to the canning process. Often described as a cross between strawberry and pear with floral notes, this flavor is also captured in the canning syrup. So once you've used the fruit pieces in lychee cocktails, cakes, or for snacking, you can keep the lychee-flavored desserts coming with the leftover juice.

The taste of lychee pairs well with other tropical fruits, such as coconut or mango, but it also has a citrusy tang that can be enhanced by flavors like lime or yuzu. It also works with more delicately flavored desserts, with the perfume-like aroma offering a less overpowering alternative to rose water.