The Difference Between French And Italian Macarons

Think you know a macaron when you see one? You probably do –– but can you tell the difference between a French macaron and an Italian one? With the brilliant colors, luscious fillings, and meringue-based layers of light, crispy shells, it's hard to miss these standouts in a bakery or specialty aisle of a grocery store. Both countries have perfected the culinary art of macaron creation, leading to interpretations across the globe, including ones in Switzerland, the United States, South Korea, and Japan.

Once upon a time, only a true pastry expert could spot the intricate details defining and differentiating Italian and French macarons. There are indeed many subtleties involved, but a quick side-by-side glance reveals a lot, at least in terms of appearance. In a nutshell (or cute little pastry shell), the most detectable difference is that the French version is typically flatter with more obvious uneven air bubbles in the shells, while its Italian counterpart rises taller with cleaner edges and smaller air pockets.

But the more intricate characteristics are what matter most, even when they're not visible in exterior presentation. The varying ingredients and composition techniques result in considerable changes to texture and flavor, particularly the sweetness levels. Whether purchasing these little lovelies in a bakery or venturing to make them at home, knowing these distinctions can lead to macaron expertise.