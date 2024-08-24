Lychee is a sweet and succulent fruit with a floral flavor that tastes somewhat like a strawberry and pear. Featuring a pink outer skin that covers white flesh and a seed in the center, its texture is soft and squishy, similar to a grape. While you can always gobble the delicious fruit whole (aside from the seed), there are plenty of other creative culinary uses for lychee, as well. In fact, whether you opt for a fresh or canned version, there are many ways to appreciate the fruit in both sweet and savory forms.

To discover the most captivating ways to enjoy lychee, we spoke to several experts. Loulla Astin is a Greek-Cypriot chef and cookbook author of "My Kosmos My Kitchen." Jessica Randhawa is a recipe creator and chef from The Forked Spoon. Ranveer Brar is a "MasterChef India" judge and owner of Kashkan Restaurants. And Rena Awada is the owner and founder of Healthy Fitness Meals.

Thanks to their combined wisdom, you'll likely discover new ways to enjoy lychee beyond simply eating it. In fact, you might not need to eat the same thing twice with the fruit ever again (unless you want to). Here are 15 creative ways to use lychee.