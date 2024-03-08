Bubbly Lychee Soda Should Be Your New Go-To Refreshment

Bored of "fruity" flavored drinks? Your regular fruit basket might be to blame. Switch it up with lychee — the citrus-rosewater-strawberry berry of your wildest gastronomic dreams. If you haven't worked with lychee before, it's a small oblong fruit roughly two inches in diameter, glossy and firm like a grape, but meatier. Lychee is encased in a characteristic red, bumpy peel, for which the lychee fruit is also known by the adorable alias "alligator strawberry." Luckily, even though the rough exterior is pretty thick, it's wicked easy to peel off. Inside, the ample fruit has a sweet, floral, slightly acidic flavor, and fragrant flesh with a translucent milky white color. If you're working with fresh lychee, remove the husk and stone, similar to pitting a cherry.

Lychee fruit (also called a "lychee nut" or "lychee berry") is indigenous to China but also grows in tropical climate regions of the U.S. like Florida and Hawaii. But, for the easiest, year-round sampling of the fruit's complex, delicious flavor, fizzy lychee soda belongs on your radar. The light bubbly texture and mild fruity taste make lychee soda a delicious sipper to shake up your RTD bottled bevy game. Lychee-flavored carbonated soft drinks can be ordered online from various retailers or found in many pan-Asian grocery stores or specialty Japanese markets. Popular brands include Calpico, Shirakiku Ramune, and Sanzo, and the products range from light and fizzy to thick, carbonated, and milky.