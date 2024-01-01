Stir Canned Lychee Into Your Fruit Salad For A Refreshing Twist

Are you looking to spruce up your go-to fruit salad recipe? One simple yet innovative solution is to stir canned lychees into your fruit salad for a refreshing new twist. Lychee is a tropical fruit native to Southern China. They are packed with vitamins and minerals, particularly vitamin C and antioxidants. Lychee is often an underutilized hidden gem in the Western culinary world outside of Asian-style desserts.

Regarding taste, lychee has a subtle floral flavor and defined sweetness. Each bite offers a burst of juice and a delightful crunch in your fruit salad. While the fruit is soft and jelly-like when you touch its flesh, it is surprisingly crispy. Unlike their fresh counterparts, canned lychees come without their characteristic inedible spiky shell, making them an effortless and convenient addition to your dish. Canned lychee will integrate beautifully with everyday fruit salads like apples, grapes, and citrus. It will also be welcomed in savory salads, like those where you add raisins or dried cranberries.

Finding canned lychees is straightforward. Many Asian supermarkets stock them, and you can find them in Western chains, especially in the international or Asian food sections.