10 Best Foods To Eat While Recovering From Wisdom Teeth Surgery

So, you've just gotten your wisdom teeth out, you're feeling like a puffy-cheeked chipmunk, and you're hungry but can't chew anything. Your family has been teasing you about what you said before the painkillers wore off (who knows), and you're stuck on the couch with frozen peas stuffed into pantyhose wrapped around your face. Luckily, you're looking at a few days of rest and recovery, but all you really want is to shovel down a bag of chips in front of your favorite Netflix series. Since crispy crunchy chips are off the table, let me give you some meal suggestions that are the best foods to eat while recovering from wisdom teeth surgery.

While it might feel good to eat ice cream all day (which of course, you're welcome to do), you'll probably want to supplement with some real food. Specifically foods loaded with antioxidants to promote healing and reduce inflammation. Let's sprinkle in some antibacterial and antifungal foods, along with frozen dishes to keep those incisions from burning. As a chef and recipe designer who spent six years creating meal plans for folks interested in disease reversal and healing, I know how to strike a balance between flavor and nutrition. Something the doctor didn't prescribe, but everyone fresh out of surgery needs, is nutritious comfort food. And the only health food done right taste like comfort food, because you can't heal your body without tending to your heart.