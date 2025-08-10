This 3-Ingredient Steak Marinade Is For Garlic Lovers

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A properly cooked steak is a thing to behold, but there is so much more work that goes into making steak great than just a few minutes of frying. If you are looking for a way to reliably turn out restaurant-quality steaks for you and your guests, then this three-ingredient marinade from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye will help you up your game.

Although this recipe consists of only a few ingredients, they add heaps of flavor to the final dish. A simple combination of Worcestershire sauce, soy sauce, and garlic cloves enhances the rich, earthy, and deeply savory flavors of the beef. And the acidic elements work to make every bite mouthwateringly tender. It couldn't be easier to whip up this three-ingredient marinade, and once you give it a go, we guarantee you will see the added value in marinating your steaks before they hit the heat.