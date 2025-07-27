22 Facts About Tomatoes Everyone Should Know

A world without tomatoes sounds like a nightmare. But for most of human history, they were neither known nor loved. After Spanish colonizers encountered them in present-day Mexico, tomatoes began a slow, tedious conquistadorial journey of their own. Along the way, they had to overcome associations with their toxic nightshade relatives, claims of foul odor, and rumors of killing European aristocrats. This fruit — yes, a fruit –was deeply misunderstood for centuries, but it came through.

Today, tomato features in almost every cuisine, has been bred into thousands of cultivars (including genetically modified ones), and, the diva that it is, it has had a special cutlery item devised for it in Victorian times. Its flavor and health benefits are finally appreciated, yet its ubiquity makes this fascinating plant easy to overlook. Here's your chance to dive into the history, science, and culinary potential of tomato, the fruity queen of the vegetable world.