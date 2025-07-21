If there is one universally beloved snack, it's a chocolate bar. In the U.S., we squeeze roasted marshmallows between Hershey bars and devour Reese's peanut butter cups whole. We have silly debates over the proper way to eat a KitKat. That said, America isn't the only maker of delicious chocolate confections. For example, Japan puts a cultural spin on a beloved classic, while the United Arab Emirates is reimagining the luxury chocolate bar. There are even countries with brands that are over a century old and still have a devoted following.

As it turns out, whether you prefer bitter or sweet, or creamy over complex, the world has plenty of crave-worthy chocolate bars to experience. From the company that invented the method for mass-producing candy bars to a cult classic from the Philippines, here are 15 popular chocolate bar brands from around the world.