The Worst Godiva Chocolate Bar Is Also The Most Basic
Forrest Gump famously reminded moviegoers more than 30 years ago of one of his mama's greatest pieces of advice: "Life is like a box of chocolates; you never know what you're gonna get." Those who love Godiva chocolate know exactly what they're getting. Since 1926, the famed Belgian company has churned out chocolate in a variety of flavors, offering something for every tastebud. As delicious as Godiva can be, there's one variety that should be avoided.
We tried and ranked 11 different kinds of Godiva chocolate bars and chose the Signature Milk Chocolate Mini Bars as the worst Godiva chocolate bar. It's not that these milk chocolate bars are bad; it's just that they're too basic compared to Godiva's other milk chocolate offerings, including caramel, and honey and almond. The bars are sweet, rich, and chocolatey, but we were left wanting more.
We understand that milk chocolate from any brand is the foundation upon which other flavors — including the ones we prefer — exist and for that, we tip our cap to the milk chocolate bar's melt-in-your-mouth quality and flavor. But, much like the movies, we have to leave the original behind because we just love all the sequels better.
Easy ways to upgrade milk chocolate
Milk chocolate is delicious and fine for satisfying a sweet tooth. But one of the best things about it is its versatility and potential for great flavor profiles. That's why mint, orange, raspberry, almond, honey, and salted caramel elevate chocolate to a higher plane and why we ranked plain old milk chocolate last on our list.
The Godiva Signature Milk Chocolate Mini Bars may rank last on our list, but there are still plenty of ways to enjoy it. Because they're smaller, the mini bars can easily be added to a freshly made cup of hot cocoa, adding more chocolatey flavor and creaminess to the sweet beverage. The mini bars are also easy to pair with your favorite high-end peanut butter for a homemade take on a classic candy duo. Our writer, who reviewed all the Godiva chocolate, even suggested slipping a few bars into a morning coffee beverage.
For times when you're looking for a basic chocolate fix, these melty milk chocolate mini bars will do just fine. But with so many other Godiva options to choose from, we suggest treating yourself to the chocolate you really want and choose something with more flavor.