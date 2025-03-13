The Worst Godiva Chocolate Bar Is Also The Most Basic

Forrest Gump famously reminded moviegoers more than 30 years ago of one of his mama's greatest pieces of advice: "Life is like a box of chocolates; you never know what you're gonna get." Those who love Godiva chocolate know exactly what they're getting. Since 1926, the famed Belgian company has churned out chocolate in a variety of flavors, offering something for every tastebud. As delicious as Godiva can be, there's one variety that should be avoided.

We tried and ranked 11 different kinds of Godiva chocolate bars and chose the Signature Milk Chocolate Mini Bars as the worst Godiva chocolate bar. It's not that these milk chocolate bars are bad; it's just that they're too basic compared to Godiva's other milk chocolate offerings, including caramel, and honey and almond. The bars are sweet, rich, and chocolatey, but we were left wanting more.

We understand that milk chocolate from any brand is the foundation upon which other flavors — including the ones we prefer — exist and for that, we tip our cap to the milk chocolate bar's melt-in-your-mouth quality and flavor. But, much like the movies, we have to leave the original behind because we just love all the sequels better.