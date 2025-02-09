Every Godiva Chocolate Bar Flavor, Ranked Worst To Best

Chocolate makes a delicious gift or snack any time of year, although it's especially popular during Valentine's Day. There are many chocolate brands to pick from, and Godiva ranks pretty high on that list. But what kind of chocolate bars does the brand offer these days? I wanted to try Godiva's entire line of chocolate bars to get a feel for the brand's selection.

Godiva offers two types: the mini bars and the standard bars. The former comes in packs of eight bars with each pack weighing 3.1 ounces total. These mini bars are individually wrapped and contain six pieces of perforated chocolate. Then the standard bars are 1.5 ounces each and have four larger perforated pieces. This will help set the tone for each bar's sizing and appearance.

For this ranking, I tasted the company's six mini bar flavors and five standard bar flavors. All were judged based on their flavor and texture. If you'd like to learn more about my sampling process, scroll down to the methodology section. I'll start with the one I enjoyed the least and work my way up to my top choice. However, it's helpful to mention that even the last-placed chocolate was still very good; I simply preferred the others. You may have preferences that make your rankings different from mine. We have a choco-lot to go through, so let's begin the tasting.

