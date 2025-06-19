14 Australian Candies We Wish We Could Get In The US

If specialty candies are among the Australian sweet treats you want to try, you're probably out of luck finding them in the U.S. unless you order internationally or happen to live near an international market that imports them. Some Australian candy companies don't even distribute their candies throughout the whole of Australia, let alone to the U.S. While there are a few popular Australian candies that have U.S. distributors now, like Violet Crumble, Tim Tams, and Darrell Lea, that seems to be the exception rather than the rule. So, there are lots of candies that those of us in the U.S. will never get to experience without traveling to Australia or paying enormous shipping costs.

The more we've learned about Australian candies, the more intrigued we've become by just how different some of them really are from standard U.S. candy offerings. Australia seems to have more animal-themed candies than we do in the U.S., as well as flavors and ingredient combinations you wouldn't necessarily find in a U.S. candy store. Thus, we're all the more curious about trying them someday. The following 14 Australian candies have us particularly intrigued.