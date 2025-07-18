10 Red Wines At Trader Joe's To Buy, And 4 To Avoid
When I make my weekly grocery run to Trader Joe's, there is one department within the store that always captures my attention. No, it is not scanning the condiment or snack food aisle to find the next best thing to include pickle, truffle, or everything bagel flavor. It is the wine department where Trader Joe's offers a range of name-brand and large-production wines, and a broad selection of options labeled under the store brand or brands that produce their wines specifically for Trader Joe's.
The model enables the store to offer its wines at notoriously cheap prices. Buying in bulk helps the store offer name brands often below the suggested retail price. Still, not every wine on the Trader Joe's shelf is alike. Even with the low prices, it may be difficult to decide if spending a Hamilton is worth the cost of a Lincoln. To help you decide, I procured 14 options and conducted a taste test of each using my experience as a Certified Sommelier to reveal which red wines deserve a place at your table and which you should avoid.
Buy - Frank Family Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon
If you are in the mood for a splurge and love cabernet sauvignon, Frank Family's Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon will not disappoint. Though the wines are expensive, about $55 at my local TJ's, Frank Family wines are always consistent and delicious. The wine blends valley floor fruit, where warm temperatures ensure full-bodied character and juicy, well-rounded fruit flavors.
Twenty months of French oak aging lend structure and tannin while allowing the elegance of the fruit to shine through. Blue and black fruit flavors meld with dusty tobacco, espresso, and mocha, leading to a mouth-coating finish that is endlessly attractive. The tannins are well-integrated, creating a wine that will go particularly well with a fatty grilled tomahawk ribeye steak that needs a wine with tannin and acidity to cut through its richness. The fatty protein helps soften the tannins in the wine, enhancing its appeal.
Buy - B by Fonbadet Bordeaux
Bordeaux wines range in price from a few dollars to thousands of dollars. Finding a well-balanced selection that displays the qualities of the French terroir, offering great taste and value, is rewarding. Trader Joe's delivers with a $7.99 wine from Château Fonbadet, B by Fonbadet Bordeaux. Other retailers sell it for double or triple the price.
Château Fonbadet is within Bordeaux's Pauillac region next to prestigious neighbors like Château Latour and Château Pichon-Lalande. Vines are planted in soils rich in gravel and clay, which are tended ecologically by renowned enologist Michel Rolland and Julien Viaud. The vines struggle to find nourishment, digging deep, imparting mineral and earthy quality into the wines.
The wine is a classic blend of cabernet sauvignon, cabernet franc, and merlot. The quality and pedigree shine in this wine, delivering more than expected for $7.99. Red currant, cherry, and berry flavors meld with black licorice, dried tobacco, crushed stone, and toasted spice. With a full-bodied palate and terroir-driven character, the wine is broad and inviting, particularly with a classic food and wine pairing of grilled beef or lamb.
Buy - Charles Krug Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon
The historic Charles Krug Winery in Napa Valley opened its doors in 1861. In 1943, Cesare Mondavi, father to famed winemakers Peter Mondavi, Sr. and Robert Mondavi, purchased the winery, building on the winery's already acclaimed recognition for quality. In the 1970s, Peter Mondavi, Sr., took over as head of the winery. His brother, Robert Mondavi, went on to start Robert Mondavi Winery. Today, the children and grandchildren of Peter Mondavi, Sr., continue to run Charles Krug.
Charles Krug Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon showcases the refined elegance of fruit grown in the famed northern California region. Using fruit predominantly from the Yountville district of Napa Valley, the wine opens with inviting aromas of wild cherry, black currant liqueur, roasted espresso, milk chocolate, and vanilla. The palate shows the balance between nicely integrated tannins and fresh acidity. Though the taste is rich, the wine is soft and inviting, best paired with sophisticated flavors, like a surf and turf of steak and crab cakes. TJ's sells the wine for $30.
Avoid - Puerta Plata Reserva Red Blend
I wanted to love Puerta Plata Reserva, a Spanish red blend from the under-the-radar region of Catalunya. I have an affinity for Spanish wines, receiving certification as a Spanish Wine Scholar. Generally, many Spanish wines offer quality and affordability. With this selection costing less than $8, the price is its best trait. The first clue that this bottle was not going to receive high marks was the weight. A hefty bottle may give the impression that the wine inside is of high quality. However, this is essentially an age-old marketing tactic. Heavy bottles mean it requires more carbon emissions to produce it and uses more resources to ship it. Today, premium wine producers worldwide are using lighter bottles with an eye on eco-friendliness and cost savings. It is also less expensive to ship lighter bottles.
Blending 60% tempranillo with 40% grenache, the wine ages in French and American oak for a minimum of 12 months. It is the minimum length of time to be labeled a Reserva wine according to Spanish law. The wine opens with dried tobacco, dark cherry, and powerful vanilla aromas. These qualities carry through to the rustic palate, with oaky vanilla dominating. The palate was unbalanced, lacking depth, concentration, or overall sumptuousness. Decanting the wine to allow it to breathe will soften the artificial woody bite. Still, TJ's offers better options.
Buy - MacRostie Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir
Cooling breezes from the Pacific Ocean blow through coastal vineyards within the Sonoma Coast region of California, ensuring fruit ripens while maintaining freshness, vibrancy, and energy. These characteristics are on display in MacRostie Winery's Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir. It is a selection the experienced winery has been producing since its first vintage in 1974.
Following sustainable methods in the vineyards and the winery, winemaker Heidi Bridenhagen crafts the wine from fruit growing throughout the area. This includes estate vineyards in the Russian River Valley and Petaluma Gap, as well as sourced fruit from respected vineyards that follow similar sustainability practices. Bridenhagen ferments each of the small lots of fruit separately to allow the character of Sonoma's diversity to come through, then blends the fruit to ensure the wine has balance.
The wine ages for 10 months in partially new French oak, imparting subtle warm spice and toasty oak notes into the wine. This spiciness melds with blackberry, red berry, and black cherry flavors. The wine is more expensive than many of TJ's offerings, costing around $30. However, the quality, taste, and craftsmanship make it worth it, especially when paired with cedar plank-baked salmon.
Avoid - MoonX Black Pinot Noir
I am a fan of wines of all price points. However, some grapes are more difficult to grow and require more care than others, which typically results in a higher price due to the additional costs associated with farming such fruit. Thin-skinned pinot noir is one of the most challenging grapes to farm. It thrives best in cool, damp climates with moderate temperatures. However, it is susceptible to mildew and viruses, needing careful tending throughout the growing season to ensure grapes have proper ventilation.
Finding a pinot noir wine for less than $7 is a thrill, particularly if the wine is palatable. Unfortunately, the $6.99 MoonX Black Pinot Noir is not. MoonX is a family-owned producer that has been farming grapes since 1924. Although the 100-year-old history is impressive, as is the winery's focus on sustainability, the wine does not taste like pinot noir. The flavors are jammy and over-ripe, with oaky vanilla that is more showy than subtle. The taste reminded me more of syrah, lacking the nuance of the pinot noir. MoonX may appeal to those who like overly ripe fruit flavors. However, fruit-forward wine lovers should consider TJ's other options, like a well-priced Côtes du Rhône.
Buy - True Myth Paso Robles Cabernet Sauvignon
Lovers of full-bodied, bold red wines should seek out a bottle of True Myth Paso Robles Cabernet Sauvignon. Paso Robles is a Central California wine region that experiences weather extremes during the growing season, with daytime temperatures sometimes exceeding 90 degrees Fahrenheit. High temperatures enable vintners the ability to grow juicy, fully-ripened fruit. Grapes maintain freshness thanks to cool afternoon breezes that blow through the Templeton Gap.
After harvest and fermentation, the wine ages for up to 18 months in French and American oak. The addition of American oak accentuates the wine's full-flavored profile, adding to its plush texture, imparting notes of vanilla, warm baking spice, and a bit of coconut. These flavors blend with the French oak's dark chocolate and espresso notes, complemented by the grape's black cherry, cassis, and currant flavors. The palate is fleshy, concentrated, and rich, with acidity lending energy to the multi-layered wine. Trader Joe's offers the wine for an attractive price of around $17.
Avoid - Villa Cerrina Montepulciano d'Abruzzo
Montepulciano is an underrated wine variety you need to try. It is one of the best Italian wines to pair with Italian comfort food, thanks to its soft palate, light acidity, and balanced tannin. The red variety is widely cultivated throughout much of central Italy, particularly in the Abruzzo region. Here, winemakers produce deeply colored red selections under the Montepulciano d'Abruzzo DOC classification. DOC stands for Denominazione di Origine Controllata, or Controlled Designation of Origin, indicating the wine is produced following guidelines outlined by Italian law. Under these regulations, Montepulciano d'Abruzzo wines must contain at least 85% of the variety.
Villa Cerrina Montepulciano d'Abruzzo includes no indication of the varieties in the bottle or the area of origin within Abruzzo on its label. Trader Joe's offers this option for a steal, costing less than $6 a bottle. However, even with its affordable price point, I would suggest avoiding this wine. Montepulciano is typically dry, easy to drink, with juicy black fruits, medium tannin, and fresh acidity, working well with a range of foods. This selection lacks terroir distinction. The palate is mutually tart and flat, with an uneven rusticity. The rustic qualities mellow after the wine has time to breathe, but still it does not vastly improve. Though the affordable price is attractive, this is one to skip.
Buy - Trader Joe's Reserve Horse Heaven Hills Syrah Lot #269ot #
Horse Heaven Hills in south-central Washington is one of the largest wine regions in the state. Nestled within the larger Columbia Valley American Viticulture Area, between the Columbia River and the Yakima Valley, the area spans 570,000 acres, with over 15,000 acres covered in vineyards. The area's sunshine-filled, hot, and dry climate produces ripe red fruit with bold character.
Trader Joe's Reserve Horse Heaven Hills Syrah Lot #269 is from a single vineyard within the area, the Eagle & Plow Vineyard. The vineyard is a part of the Mercer Ranches, which farms its land with a focus on sustainability, stewardship, and conservation. The syrah showcases its arid terroir by delivering rich blue and black fruit flavors. The wine opens with notes of blackberry, black plum, and ripe cherry that meld with toasty cedar.
The wine tastes like it costs more than its $9.99 price. It has warm climate syrah qualities, with juicy, fruit-forward character and a plush texture. The wine's finish is not overly long, and the palate is not excessively structured. However, the balanced flavor and reasonable price make it a good buy. Pair it with roasted lamb chops to balance meat's gamey flavors while enhancing the lamb's richness.
Buy - Trader Joe's Grower's Reserve Organic Zinfandel
Trader Joe's Grower's Reserve category of wines includes fruit that grows 100% organically. The grapes are certified organic by California Certified Organic Farmers (CCOF). TJ's includes the notation of the organic certification on the back label. There is no indication of where the fruit is grown, only that it is from California. The price of the Grower Reserve wines is under $5 at my local TJ's, making their organic pedigree and affordable price two attractive qualities.
The wine exhibits some of the classic characteristics of a red zinfandel, with blackberry jam, cherry cordial, and toasted vanilla flavors. It lacks depth, length, or well-defined structure, with a lighter palate than premium zinfandel wines from areas like Dry Creek Valley or Paso Robles. However, its fruit-forward qualities make it approachable, especially if you prefer drinking wine without requiring contemplation. It is an easy wine to pair with a variety of foods, particularly barbecue flavors. Try it with smoked country style ribs, or low and slow brisket tacos.
Avoid - Charles Shaw Shiraz
Many grocery stores offer signature store brand wine lines. Aldi has its Winking Owl Wines, Walmart offers its Winemaker Selection Wines, and Trader Joe's has its famous Charles Shaw wine, also known as Two-Buck Chuck. Today, the cost is around $3.50-$4.00, very inexpensive by all accounts.
Sadly, no matter what the price, Charles Shaw California Shiraz is not one that I will drink again. The first sip revealed what felt like licking a jammy piece of tree bark, with the wine coating the front-to-back palate with an distasteful astringency. Allowing the wine some time to breathe did not prove beneficial.
The label did not provide information on the vineyard's location in California. By the taste, I assume the grapes were grown in a warm climate. This type of Shiraz should have plush black fruit flavors with hints of smoke and spice. There were black fruit flavors in this wine. However, it was slightly cooked, with an unpleasant bite that lingered.
Buy - Trader Joe's Platinum Reserve Saint-Émilion Bordeaux Lot #111
The Right Bank Bordeaux is one of the premier areas of the world for growing red grape varieties. Here, the wines are a blend of predominantly merlot, with supporting Bordeaux varieties, mainly cabernet franc. Merlot thrives in the area's mix of clay, sand, and limestone soils, particularly in Saint-Émilion, where well-rounded wines are ready to enjoy upon release. The area is home to some of Bordeaux's most prestigious wines, including the picturesque Château Angélus and the highly regarded Château Cheval Blanc. Although the area boasts wines with high price tags, regional blends at reasonable prices are also available, many of which are under $15.
Trader Joe's Platinum Reserve Saint-Émilion Bordeaux Lot #111 costs $14.99 a bottle, a steal when considering the pedigree of the area. TJ's does not disclose the exact wine blend or how long it has been aged. Still, the flavor profile suggests it is merlot-dominant, with flavors of ripe fruit, black plum, pomegranate, dark berries, licorice, chocolate, and woody herbs. The dry palate gave way to a short but pleasant finish. Though it lacked the full-bodied complexity I seek in Old World Bordeaux, it is a solid wine and a bargain compared to other Saint-Émilion wines.
Buy - Charles Shaw Merlot
If I were to rank the Charles Shaw red wines, the merlot would be the best. The option costs around $3.50, making it a worthwhile purchase when considering the wine's quality. Merlot is an easy grape to grow, particularly in comparison to other varieties like pinot noir that are notoriously finicky to grow. Merlot thrives in sunny climates, such as those found throughout California. It ripens early, producing fruit-forward flavors of red and black fruit with soft tannins.
TJ's California appellation Charles Shaw Merlot is lighter than many options from the state. Still, it has blackberry, plum, and cherry flavors, with a soft, approachable palate and milk chocolate lingering in the background. The wine lacks concentration, complexity, or a lengthy finish. However, it is drinkable, with a touch of acidity and woody tannin, qualities that show it's more than simply grape juice. If your budget is under $4, it is decent for the price. It's a great option if you're cooking with wine. It will impart wine-like characteristics without overpowering the meal's flavor.
Buy - Alma de Uco Grand Assemblage
The Andes Mountain foothills provide the ideal location to grow expressive fruit with structure, power, and freshness in the high-elevation vineyards of Argentina's Mendoza region. Belhara Estate is a large winery specializing in traditional Bordeaux varieties and Argentina's signature grape, malbec. Belhara's well-priced $9.99 Alma de Uco Grand Assemblage blends 75% malbec with 25% cabernet franc.
Cabernet franc lends floral and herbal notes, with red fruits and crushed stone. It can also have distinct green vegetal flavors, which some wine enthusiasts love, and others hate. While I don't care for green bell pepper tastes in wine, I don't mind herbaceousness as long as the overall flavors are in balance. The characteristic is derived from methoxypyrazine in the wine, a compound common in Bordeaux varieties, particularly cabernet franc.
Alma de Uco Grand Assemblage contains only 25% cabernet franc. However, green peppercorn and herbaceous qualities were present throughout the wine. Typical malbec flavors of fruit-filled morello cherry and black plum harmonized with the peppery, herbal flavors. Complimentary notes of dried leather and earthy minerality make the wine a suitable pairing with hearty beef grilled on a Santa Maria barbecue.
Methodology
For this review, I chose to include a mix of name-brand bottles along with options exclusively available at Trader Joe's. I also considered a combination of popular international varieties, such as cabernet sauvignon and merlot, and some more interesting selections using grape varieties that are not as widely planted. I included the pricing as a reference, with consideration taken regarding budget bottles versus those that proved extraordinary. I utilized my training and expertise as a Certified Sommelier and Certified Specialist of Wine to determine which wines at Trader Joe's are the best options to add to your shopping cart and which are worth skipping.