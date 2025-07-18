10 Red Wines At Trader Joe's To Buy, And 4 To Avoid

When I make my weekly grocery run to Trader Joe's, there is one department within the store that always captures my attention. No, it is not scanning the condiment or snack food aisle to find the next best thing to include pickle, truffle, or everything bagel flavor. It is the wine department where Trader Joe's offers a range of name-brand and large-production wines, and a broad selection of options labeled under the store brand or brands that produce their wines specifically for Trader Joe's.

The model enables the store to offer its wines at notoriously cheap prices. Buying in bulk helps the store offer name brands often below the suggested retail price. Still, not every wine on the Trader Joe's shelf is alike. Even with the low prices, it may be difficult to decide if spending a Hamilton is worth the cost of a Lincoln. To help you decide, I procured 14 options and conducted a taste test of each using my experience as a Certified Sommelier to reveal which red wines deserve a place at your table and which you should avoid.