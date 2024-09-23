This Is The Absolute Best Way To Cook Lamb Chops

Lamb may not be the most common meat on American dinner plates, but folks who love it have strong opinions about the best way to cook it. Braise it, broil it, grill it, roast it — there are as many ways to cook a lamb chop as there are to cook a steak. But which method yields the best results every time?

Wissam Baki, executive chef at AMAL, a Miami restaurant serving up Lebanese cuisine with a modern twist, says the hands-down winner for tender, juicy, flavorful lamb chops is a four-step combo — sear, baste, roast, and rest. "For the ideal flavor and texture when cooking lamb chops," Baki says, "the absolute best method is often pan-searing, basting with garlic, herbs, and butter, followed by oven-roasting." This tried-and-true combination gives you the perfect balance of crispy crust, tender center, and bold meaty flavor for an entree that's as visually satisfying as it is delicious.

Before you start, prick your lamb chops with a fork and marinate them in olive oil, rosemary, and garlic for 24 hours. Perforating the meat before marinating allows the flavors to penetrate deeper, giving it a rich, savory flavor all the way through. Next, sear your chops for a few at a time to distribute heat evenly across the pan and avoid overcooking. "Pan-searing locks in all the moisture and creates a brown crust to enhance flavor," says Baki. After searing, baste the chops liberally with melted butter and herbs. As Baki explains, "Basting incorporates flavor into the meat."