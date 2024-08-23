The Simple, Chef-Approved Way To Season Lamb Chops
Though not as common on American tables as other red-meat proteins, lamb has plenty of devotees. You just have to know the secrets of elevating and balancing the distinct taste of lamb, which is considered by many to be gamey. Having spent childhood summers in a small village outside London helping with little hands at our family's bustling seaside cafe, I developed an early love for the rich, earthy flavors of lamb in British favorites such as shepherd's pie (not to be confused with cottage pie) and pan-sizzled lamb chops. But there's a much wider world of lamb-centric cuisine out there.
For everyone interested in this meat, Wissam Baki, executive chef of Amal Miami, is sharing his lamb-seasoning expertise with Tasting Table. Lamb is intrinsic to many Middle Eastern meals, including in stateside restaurants such Amal, which features Lebanese cuisine. The dinner menu at Amal offers lamb chops by chef Baki, served with fingerling potatoes, Swiss chard, and red pepper relish. However, the real insight lies in how the lamb is prepared rather than how it's served.
Baki reveals that his seasoning approach centers on three simple ingredients — ones that start the magic long before putting meat to heat. "Marinating with olive oil, rosemary, and garlic for at least 24 hours is my favorite combination for seasoning lamb chops," the chef explains. How you interpret that in your own kitchen could involve either powdered or fresh rosemary and garlic for the marinade.
Enhancing the flavor potential of lamb chops
When olive oil is present in a marinade, as in Baki's recommended mixture, you're pretty much ready to start sizzling the lamb chops straight away. This marinade works for outdoor grills or stovetop pans. The pure, pungent rosemary and garlic elements carry through the oil, infusing your chops with exquisite flavor while balancing the gamey elements, which helps for those unfamiliar with eating lamb. To encourage even deeper flavor, you may want to prick lamb chops with a fork before marinating.
To add more spice-forward elements to the overall flavor profile, Baki uses two spices from the same Apiaceae plant family. "Cumin or fennel seeds is a nice touch to elevate the flavor of the lamb chops," Baki divulges. Whichever of these spices you choose is up to personal preference, with cumin carrying warmer, more earthy characteristics, compared to the sweeter taste of fennel seeds with tinges of anise or licorice flavors.
Disguising the strong taste of lamb in not the end goal, but rather recognizing the exquisite flavors resting within the meat and coaxing them to the forefront in balanced ways. However, if you have family or guests who prefer a tamer, more neutral taste than marinades, herbs, and spices provide, it may help to have two separate preparation methods going at the same time. And for reduced gaminess and strong smells, you can soak lamb chops in milk prior to cooking.