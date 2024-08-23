The Simple, Chef-Approved Way To Season Lamb Chops

Though not as common on American tables as other red-meat proteins, lamb has plenty of devotees. You just have to know the secrets of elevating and balancing the distinct taste of lamb, which is considered by many to be gamey. Having spent childhood summers in a small village outside London helping with little hands at our family's bustling seaside cafe, I developed an early love for the rich, earthy flavors of lamb in British favorites such as shepherd's pie (not to be confused with cottage pie) and pan-sizzled lamb chops. But there's a much wider world of lamb-centric cuisine out there.

For everyone interested in this meat, Wissam Baki, executive chef of Amal Miami, is sharing his lamb-seasoning expertise with Tasting Table. Lamb is intrinsic to many Middle Eastern meals, including in stateside restaurants such Amal, which features Lebanese cuisine. The dinner menu at Amal offers lamb chops by chef Baki, served with fingerling potatoes, Swiss chard, and red pepper relish. However, the real insight lies in how the lamb is prepared rather than how it's served.

Baki reveals that his seasoning approach centers on three simple ingredients — ones that start the magic long before putting meat to heat. "Marinating with olive oil, rosemary, and garlic for at least 24 hours is my favorite combination for seasoning lamb chops," the chef explains. How you interpret that in your own kitchen could involve either powdered or fresh rosemary and garlic for the marinade.