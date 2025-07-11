The Minimum Width Kitchen Walkways Should Be For Maximum Efficiency

If you're fixing design flaws in your kitchen before you sell your home, you might want to go ahead and commit to a kitchen renovation. One of the things that you and your kitchen designer should focus on is the "golden triangle." The "golden triangle" is the magical space that connects the three most-used areas of your kitchen: your sink, refrigerator, and stove. This space should be completely free and clear from obstacles, and ideally, all areas should be within reaching distance of each other. This means that each side of your triangle should measure between 4 and 9 feet. Using the "golden triangle" technique can also help you create a minimalist kitchen by simplifying the layout and design to maximize flow and space.

If you plan on living in your home for the foreseeable future or can't afford a kitchen renovation, there are more affordable alternatives. One thing to consider is converting from kitchen cabinets to open shelving. Removing your kitchen cabinets can free up valuable vertical space as well as give you more clearance so that you have room to move freely about your kitchen. You can also use affordable, clever ways to make your kitchen seem larger and make the best use of the space that you do have. Another solution is making the switch from a bulky kitchen island to a moveable kitchen cart that can be pushed out of the way when not in use.