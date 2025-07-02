Dubai Chocolate Pudding Is Just 4 Ingredients And Starts With A Tub Of Cool Whip

The Dubai chocolate bar is almost infinitely adaptable, so it's only natural to customize this easy pudding version. A topping of chopped pistachios or sea salt are popular options, while crushed chocolate cookies would reinforce the chocolate shell and crunch of the kataifi. To up the luxurious nutty flavor, transform pistachios into a versatile cream (or just buy a jar of pistachio paste) and drizzle on a generous amount. Any of these ingredients can also be folded right into the pudding. You can find various examples of recipes on social media platforms like TikTok.

@jello Homemade JELL-O Dubai Chocolate cups? Don't mind if I do 🍫​ ​ Ingredients:​ 1 tub Cool Whip Zero Sugar Whipped Topping, thawed​ 1 scoop vanilla protein powder​ 1 packet of Jell-O Zero Sugar Pistachio Instant Pudding Mix​ ¼ cup skim milk​ 1/2 cup of pre-toasted kataifi ​ 1 oz sugar free chocolate, melted​ How to Make It: ​ 1. Mix first 4 ingredients well​ 2. Stir-in the kataifi ​ 3. Top with melted chocolate and add a pinch of sea salt & cracked pistachio (optional) ​ 4. Freeze for 1.5 hours – Enjoy! ♬ original sound – jello

To fancy up the taste and presentation of this treat, grab some serving glasses and pour melted chocolate into the bottom. You might want to use two-ingredient hot fudge if you're concerned that it will harden and become tough to scoop out of the glass. Then, spoon in alternating layers of the pistachio Cool Whip pudding and toppings of your choice. Add another drizzle of the chocolate on top, and you could serve these at a casual summer dinner party.

Another tasty twist is to reverse the flavors of the two main components, making the pudding chocolate-flavored with a pistachio topping. Sub in chocolate pudding mix for pistachio, and instead of mixing the kataifi into the dessert, combine it with pistachio cream and layer it on top. This is actually a tad more similar to the original Dubai bar, in which the pistachio paste and phyllo dough are mixed together.