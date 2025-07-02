Dubai Chocolate Pudding Is Just 4 Ingredients And Starts With A Tub Of Cool Whip
Dubai chocolate is no longer just one of the biggest chocolate trends of 2025. It's gone beyond the original viral chocolate bar inspired by a pregnancy craving to become its own confectionery category, encompassing desserts such as cakes, tarts, Shake Shack's Dubai Chocolate Pistachio Shake, and super easy four-ingredient pudding. The latter is the quickest way to taste the flavor combo that made the bar famous, short of buying Trader Joe's version of Dubai chocolate.
The viral bar consists of dark or milk chocolate, rich and nutty pistachio cream, and kataifi, or crispy shreds of phyllo pastry. For an easy fix, grab a tub of Cool Whip, a packet of instant pistachio pudding mix, some toasted kataifi, and chocolate pieces or chips. Some recipes for this fluffy pudding also add vanilla protein powder, but it's not a must-have. If you like the idea of a hint of vanilla flavor, try mixing in a drop of vanilla extract.
Toast the kataifi the same way as you would for an at-home Dubai chocolate bar recipe, tossing the pastry threads in a dry pan until nice and golden. Optionally, add a little butter for a richer taste. After that, all that's left is to stir the pudding mix into the whole tub of Cool Whip, fold in the kataifi, then melt the chocolate to a drizzling consistency. Pour it over the pudding, let it harden into a shell, and enjoy!
Four-ingredient Dubai chocolate pudding is deliciously customizable
The Dubai chocolate bar is almost infinitely adaptable, so it's only natural to customize this easy pudding version. A topping of chopped pistachios or sea salt are popular options, while crushed chocolate cookies would reinforce the chocolate shell and crunch of the kataifi. To up the luxurious nutty flavor, transform pistachios into a versatile cream (or just buy a jar of pistachio paste) and drizzle on a generous amount. Any of these ingredients can also be folded right into the pudding. You can find various examples of recipes on social media platforms like TikTok.
@jello
Homemade JELL-O Dubai Chocolate cups? Don't mind if I do 🍫 Ingredients: 1 tub Cool Whip Zero Sugar Whipped Topping, thawed 1 scoop vanilla protein powder 1 packet of Jell-O Zero Sugar Pistachio Instant Pudding Mix ¼ cup skim milk 1/2 cup of pre-toasted kataifi 1 oz sugar free chocolate, melted How to Make It: 1. Mix first 4 ingredients well 2. Stir-in the kataifi 3. Top with melted chocolate and add a pinch of sea salt & cracked pistachio (optional) 4. Freeze for 1.5 hours – Enjoy!
To fancy up the taste and presentation of this treat, grab some serving glasses and pour melted chocolate into the bottom. You might want to use two-ingredient hot fudge if you're concerned that it will harden and become tough to scoop out of the glass. Then, spoon in alternating layers of the pistachio Cool Whip pudding and toppings of your choice. Add another drizzle of the chocolate on top, and you could serve these at a casual summer dinner party.
Another tasty twist is to reverse the flavors of the two main components, making the pudding chocolate-flavored with a pistachio topping. Sub in chocolate pudding mix for pistachio, and instead of mixing the kataifi into the dessert, combine it with pistachio cream and layer it on top. This is actually a tad more similar to the original Dubai bar, in which the pistachio paste and phyllo dough are mixed together.