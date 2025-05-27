Review: Move Over, All Other Dubai-Style Chocolate — Trader Joe's Version Is What We've Been Waiting For

Before taste, let's talk packaging. The box opens in the back with a clasp closing, rather than just being a paper wrapper — an invitation to snap off a few squares and then close the box back up and go back to it later. The chocolate bar itself has a shiny gold wrapping around it, making it feel all the more special and, dare I say, chic.

When I first broke into the chocolate, which comes as four rows of four square pieces (so 16 pieces total), I expected it to be a bit of a struggle to crack, since dark chocolate tends to be thicker and heftier. However, this broke pretty easily while still having a pleasant snap. The chocolate on its own has a wonderful earthy, roasted aroma, and the flavor is rich and decadent, with deep notes of roasted cacao beans and a little coffee. The pistachio cream is nutty and sweet but subtle, with the real hero of each bite being the kataifi.

There's some great crunch from the flaky pastry, giving each bite a balance of crunchy and creamy texture throughout. However, it's the toasted flavor of the kataifi that really caught the attention of my taste buds. Each bite is a celebration of creamy, crispy, smooth, and just a little bit sweet, with the flavor of the pistachio cream lingering at the end for a few beautiful moments. This is a chocolate worth buying in bulk and treating yourself to whenever the mood strikes, or even when it doesn't.