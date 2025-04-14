The Single Best Appetizer To Pick Up In Trader Joe's Freezer Aisle
Trader Joe's makes grocery shopping feel like more than just a trip to the grocery store. The store is loved for its unique and high-quality private-label items, from dried fruit and various chips to pre-made snacks and meals. The frozen aisle, in particular, offers customers a wide variety of private-label items. Thanks to its large lineup of frozen appetizers, TJ's is definitely the place to go if you're hosting a dinner party or attending a potluck. There are so many frozen finger foods to choose from, so we tested and ranked 11 Trader Joe's frozen appetizers to help you pick. Next time you're in the store, you have to add the Pastry Bites with Feta Cheese and Caramelized Onions to your cart.
During our ranking, we found that the little bites consist of a flaky, crispy, and buttery mini pastry cup filled with feta cheese and caramelized onions. When baked, the feta melts just slightly, and its salty and firm bite is the perfect complement to the slightly sweet and jammy onions.
Though the baking instructions on the back of the package advise you to bake the pastries in the "oven-safe tray," some have reported that the tray has melted, likely as a result of some ovens running hotter than others. To be safe, you can place the pastry bites directly on a sheet pan to bake them.
You can replicate Trader Joe's pastry bites at home
This product has been around for years and is available in Trader Joe's stores from coast to coast, speaking to its popularity with customers. And unlike some of the other Trader Joe's frozen food items, like vegetarian green curry or baingan bharta, these pastry bites shouldn't be too hard to recreate at home.
Use store-bought homemade puff pastry cut into small squares of circles, press them into a mini muffin tin, fill them with some feta and a spoonful of caramelized onions, and bake them – 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 15 to 20 minutes should do the trick. Make sure to keep the pastry cold; letting puff pastry get to room temperature will ruin its rise. You can pop it in the freezer for a few minutes at any point while working with it if it's thawing too much.
