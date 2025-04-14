The Single Best Appetizer To Pick Up In Trader Joe's Freezer Aisle

Trader Joe's makes grocery shopping feel like more than just a trip to the grocery store. The store is loved for its unique and high-quality private-label items, from dried fruit and various chips to pre-made snacks and meals. The frozen aisle, in particular, offers customers a wide variety of private-label items. Thanks to its large lineup of frozen appetizers, TJ's is definitely the place to go if you're hosting a dinner party or attending a potluck. There are so many frozen finger foods to choose from, so we tested and ranked 11 Trader Joe's frozen appetizers to help you pick. Next time you're in the store, you have to add the Pastry Bites with Feta Cheese and Caramelized Onions to your cart.

During our ranking, we found that the little bites consist of a flaky, crispy, and buttery mini pastry cup filled with feta cheese and caramelized onions. When baked, the feta melts just slightly, and its salty and firm bite is the perfect complement to the slightly sweet and jammy onions.

Though the baking instructions on the back of the package advise you to bake the pastries in the "oven-safe tray," some have reported that the tray has melted, likely as a result of some ovens running hotter than others. To be safe, you can place the pastry bites directly on a sheet pan to bake them.