The Biggest Chocolate Trends So Far In 2025
The rich taste of chocolate (as a food) has been gracing our taste buds since the 1800s, and this decadent treat isn't likely to go out of style any time soon. Whether milk, white, or dark is your go-to, chocolate comes in a wide range of varieties, from bite-sized truffles to hearty slabs. And, whilst the basic formula for making chocolate has remained fairly constant over time, we've seen several chocolate-related trends come and go.
In the 1990s, the chocolate fountain craze took hold, serving as an indulgent centerpiece everywhere from high-end events to home dinner parties. Over the years, various brands have enhanced their chocolate with the addition of unique flavors and textures, with options like orange, sea salt, honeycomb, or crunchy nuts. And, the market for premium chocolate products, made with high-quality products and artisanal craftsmanship, continues to grow.
In 2025, chocolate's place in the foodie scene is unwavering, and there are many trends on the rise, some of which you might already be familiar with. These trendy takes on classic chocolate are transforming the flavor, texture, and appearance of products on the market today. Consumers are more conscious of where their chocolate comes from and are seeking products that can cater to different dietary requirements. Modern technology is also making it far quicker and easier to craft chocolates with eye-catching colors and intricate designs. So, let's find out which chocolate trends are booming this year and beyond.
Dubai chocolate
Unless you've been living under a rock, you've probably seen this decadent, pistachio-filled bar doing the rounds on social media this year. The Dubai chocolate bar is most definitely having a moment, with some even claiming its hype has caused a global pistachio shortage. And, it's easy to see why this vibrant, irresistibly chunky creation has caused such a stir.
The first Dubai chocolate bar was, as the name would suggest, invented in Dubai in 2022 by Fix Dessert Chocolatier. Founder Sarah Hamouda took a classic milk chocolate bar and stuffed it with a sweet, nutty mixture of pistachio cream, tahini, and knafeh — a type of finely shredded, crispy phyllo pastry. She named it "Can't Get Knafeh Of It". It wasn't until December the following year that this product's popularity would skyrocket. This was after influencer Maria Vehera shared a TikTok video in which she devoured the entire bar in one sitting, which quickly went viral.
Whilst Fix Dessert Chocolatier's original bar remains available to purchase in the UAE only, popular chocolate manufacturers such as Lindt and Ülker have since created pistachio- and knafeh-laden versions, in response to the worldwide craze. The chocolate and pistachio combo has since become increasingly desirable in other formats, too, with food content creators sharing recipes for pistachio cream-stuffed cookies and knafeh-topped brownies, amongst others.
Functional chocolate
At first glance, functional chocolate generally looks much like any standard bar. But, created for the health-conscious, these unique products have been enhanced with various ingredients. Chocolate has long been deemed an indulgent treat, and something to bring joy rather than improve our health, but functional chocolate is flipping this idea on its head. By eating this chocolate, there are claims that it can support different aspects of our well-being, from gut health to energy levels. Some products even claim to reduce stress, featuring ingredients like gamma-aminobutyric acid, a neurotransmitter known for its calming effects. Others are designed to relieve pain, aid sleep, or improve mental clarity.
Something we commonly see added to functional chocolate is different adaptogens. These are active ingredients derived from plants and mushrooms that can help the body tackle anxiety and fatigue, as well as boost our immune systems. Examples of adaptogens include ashwagandha, reishi mushroom, and rhodiola. These add-ins can sometimes impart a slightly bitter taste, so they are often paired with other sweet ingredients such as coconut sugar or orange to make them more appealing. Superfoods are another popular ingredient in these healthful bars, such as antioxidant-packed açai, nutrient-rich goji berries, and anti-inflammatory turmeric.
Floral add-ins
The addition of floral flavors to desserts is nothing new, but when it comes to chocolate, this pairing is on the rise. The delicate sweetness of ingredients like rose and elderflower are a fitting match for the richness of chocolate, and they can give bars an elegant look that makes them ideal for gifting. Rose offers a distinct yet subtle fragrance that tastes wonderful alongside sweet-tart berries like raspberries and strawberries, as well as nuts like pistachios and almonds.
Elderflower, on the other hand, is an ideal addition to white chocolate, with its aroma enhancing the sweet, creamy base. It is often combined with zesty citrus fruits like lemon or lime. Lavender, hibiscus, and orange blossom are also proving popular chocolate pairings, whilst chamomile is prized for its mellow herbal flavor and calming effects.
There are two main ways that these floral ingredients can be incorporated into chocolate. The first is with the use of extracts, which are highly concentrated, liquid forms of these flavors (think rosewater or elderflower essence). These can either be blended into the chocolate itself or used to enhance a creamy fondant or ganache filling. The other option is to use dried, edible flowers, which offer a more subtle taste, and look particularly striking when scattered atop the chocolate bar before it's set in the mold.
Ethical sourcing
In 2025, consumers are taking more consideration of where the products they buy come from, and chocolate is no exception. Choosing ethically sourced chocolate products not only means fairer wages for farmers and a reduced environmental footprint, but often, these bars also offer superior quality and, therefore taste. So, it's no wonder that more and more of us are making sustainable chocolate choices.
When seeking an ethically sourced chocolate bar, there are a few different certifications you can look out for. For example, the Fairtrade mark, proudly displayed by brands like Tony's Chocolonely and Green & Black's, signifies that farmers have been paid a fair price for their cocoa. If you spot the iconic tree frog logo of the Rainforest Alliance, this means the chocolate was made in a way that supports environmental sustainability, as well as improved living conditions for agricultural workers.
The "bean-to-bar" movement also continues to gain momentum in the chocolate industry. Such products are made with the manufacturer overseeing every aspect of its creation, from the sourcing of the cacao beans to the final, shelf-ready product. Surprisingly, this is not the norm amongst many larger chocolate makers, who often outsource in various areas of production. Some even purchase and melt down ready-made bars to turn them into branded products. However, with bean-to-bar chocolate, the entire chocolate journey is accounted for. This also generally means higher-quality cacao beans and more ethical production practices.
Plant-based chocolate
With demand for plant-based products continuing to grow, we're seeing a wider range of vegan-friendly chocolate products on the market. Whether driven by ethical concerns, dietary restrictions, or perhaps just curiosity, more consumers are reaching for dairy-free chocolate options than ever before. And, thanks to significant improvements in food tech, these plant-based bars are a far cry from the gritty, lackluster alternatives of the past.
Traditional milk chocolate is made with cow's milk solids, which give it that irresistible creaminess. But, plant-based chocolate makers have found nifty ways to replicate this taste and texture, using ingredients like almond, soy, or coconut milk. Oat milk is a particularly popular replacement, offering s smooth, neutral flavor and natural creamy texture. Additions like rice flour syrup and sunflower kernels are also useful for recreating the melty mouthfeel of traditional chocolate.
As well as being made with plant-based ingredients, many vegan bars also ditch the emulsifiers and artificial flavorings that are sometimes found in their milk-based counterparts. For example, brands like Hu produce dairy-free bars with refreshingly simple ingredient lists, including unrefined coconut sugar and organic cocoa butter. It's also worth noting that a lot of dark chocolates are naturally vegan-friendly, but not always marketed in this way. If in doubt, always check the ingredients list on the packaging to decide whether a bar is suitable for you.
Ruby chocolate
First introduced to the world in 2017 by Belgian chocolatier Barry Callebaut, ruby chocolate has become increasingly sought-after in recent years. With its naturally pink hue and distinct fruity flavor, ruby chocolate offers something unmistakably unique in a market often saturated with minor variations on milk or dark. Amazingly, this chocolate contains zero artificial dyes or flavorings. Instead, its striking color comes from ruby cocoa beans. These undergo a very particular set of processing steps, which include fermentation, conching, and the addition of citric acid, to unlock that distinctive taste and appearance.
The tangy, berry-like taste of ruby chocolate pairs fantastically with fruits such as raspberry and passion fruit, as well as herbs like basil or mint. Its slight tartness also provides a wonderful contrast to sweeter elements, making it a popular base for ganache and bonbons. And of course, with that pleasing pink look, it's the perfect candidate for incorporating into Valentine's Day ranges. This chocolate has also gained popularity amongst bakers, where it can transform cakes into stunning pastel pink showstoppers or give a batch of classic chocolate chip cookies a rosy makeover. Melted down, it makes a dreamy coating for a batch of chocolate-covered strawberries. Or, try swirling it into homemade ice cream, perhaps alongside some vibrant fresh berries.
Blond chocolate
Though it's been around since 2004, blond chocolate is showing no signs of falling off the radar in 2025. In fact, it's been continually gaining traction in the last few years, in part because of its hype on social media. This chocolate has a golden hue and rich, toffee-like flavor. For many, it's a nostalgic treat and a reminder of childhood favorites like Nestlé's famous Caramac bar. The toasty sweetness of blond chocolate pairs beautifully with nuts, such as almonds, pecans, or hazelnuts, as well as fruits like banana and raspberry. It's great for whipping up a batch of blondies or a decadent slab of homemade fudge.
Blond chocolate was allegedly discovered accidentally by Valrhona pastry chef Frédéric Bau when he mistakenly left white chocolate in a bain-marie for too long. Now, this technique has been fine-tuned with white chocolate slowly heated until it undergoes the Maillard reaction, which causes the sugars to brown and creates that moreish, complex, buttery taste. Dulcey, Valrhona's original version, is still available to purchase today, but other brands, such as Marks and Spencer in the U.K., and Hershey's in the U.S., have also created takes on blonde chocolate.
100% cocoa chocolate
The allure of pure, additive-free chocolate seems to be captivating a growing number of enthusiasts, particularly those following low-sugar diets. Typically, dark chocolate has a cocoa content of around 70% and contains a significant amount of sugar to offset the cocoa's natural bitterness. But, in 100% cocoa chocolate, which is made with nothing but cocoa butter and cocoa solids, the rich flavor of the beans takes center stage.
For some, the taste of 100% cocoa chocolate is too intense, and somewhat of a stretch from the classic, sweet chocolate that we're used to. But certain brands have mastered the art of achieving a more palatable taste. For example, Chocolat Bonnat is known for producing pure chocolate with a distinct, buttery mouthfeel, having achieved the perfect ratio of cocoa butter to solids. Others like to enhance bars with a pleasant crunch through the addition of cacao nibs — tiny pieces of roasted cocoa beans.
The sourcing of the cocoa beans is also incredibly important here, since a huge array of factors can impact their flavor profile. Depending on the unique growing conditions, such as climate, soil, and different agricultural practices, the beans might have fruity or nutty notes. And, without the masking effects of other common chocolate add-ins, making 100% cocoa chocolate can serve as an effective way to show off a specific, particularly full-bodied cocoa bean variety.
Global flavors
You've probably tried chocolate with nuts, caramel, or orange, but a variety of altogether more flavors are starting to feature in bars. As palates become more adventurous, chocolate makers are turning to ingredients from around the world to spice up their creations.
According to Sipral, some of the up-and-coming chocolate flavors for 2025 include warm spices such as cardamom and chai masala. Tamarind, which boasts a unique sweet and tangy taste, is also one to watch. When it comes to fruits, mango is on the rise as a chocolate add-in, as well as yuzu fruit, a citrus often used in Japanese cuisine. A popular technique is to incorporate these ingredients into a creamy ganache or praline, which is then enrobed in milk, dark, or white chocolate.
Sweet and salty contrasts are also a firm favorite in 2025. Think miso and caramel, which can infuse chocolate with a surprisingly mouth-watering balance of umami richness and buttery sweetness. Peanut butter and fleur de sel work brilliantly together, too, producing a bar with a well-rounded mixture of creamy cocoa sweetness and nutty, salty flavor.
Contrasting textures
Whilst a delicious taste is crucial, an equally important part of the chocolate-eating experience is the texture, and this is currently one of the major focuses for chocolate manufacturers. From crunchy cookie pieces to gooey centers, and light, airy bites to dense fudgy layers, the contrast of different textural elements can completely transform a basic chocolate bar into something that delights the senses.
One standout trend is the combination of crunchy and creamy elements. This could be a smooth praline or ganache paired with a crisp wafer layer, or a bar studded with caramelized nuts or crisped rice, to provide a satisfying contrast to the creamy base. Popcorn is another ideal add-in for adding crunch whilst keeping things light, and pairs particularly well with flavors like caramel and sea salt. Aerated chocolate, first popularized by brands like Aero, is also getting attention. Thanks to the incorporation of tiny air bubbles into the chocolate mixture, these products boast a light, melt-in-the-mouth texture that continues to be a crowd-pleaser.
3D printed chocolate
3D printers aren't just for plastic. These impressive pieces of tech are also being used as cutting-edge tools in the chocolate industry, allowing chocolatiers to craft complex designs that would be incredibly time-consuming, if not impossible, to make by hand.
First, melted chocolate is added to the machine, rather than the usual resin or plastic filament. To create the 3D shapes, the chocolate is forced out of a cartridge that is temperature-controlled through a precision nozzle. This is programmed to move in a specific pattern, to gradually build up thin layers of chocolate, and craft an edible masterpiece. These 3D creations can range from intricate geometric shapes and spiraling petals to vast architectural sculptures.
And 3D printing is reshaping the world of chocolate in more ways than one. Beyond the obvious aesthetic benefits, scientists are also exploring the health potential of this technology. At the University of Leeds in the U.K., researchers have devised a technique that could potentially decrease the overall fat content of a chocolate bar, whilst preserving that all-important velvety mouthfeel. The technique involves altering the bar's structure by placing high-fat layers on the outer surface and leaner chocolate within. This way, the chocolate still creates the same indulgent sensation as it hits the tongue.
Colorful chocolate
When it comes to capturing the attention of chocolate-loving consumers, aesthetics are just as important as taste. This is probably why vibrant, creatively designed chocolates are currently very much on trend. When individual chocolates, or even whole bars, are decorated with beautiful colors and unique patterns, they're transformed into something that feels extra special, and 100% gift-worthy.
The trend we're most frequently seeing in 2025 is chocolate that's colored with natural pigments and extracts, rather than artificial dyes. For example, raspberry powder can produce a beautiful pastel pink hue, whilst matcha imparts a subtle green, and spirulina creates a unique blue tint. These pastel shades are best added to white chocolate or creamy fillings, so they can really pop against the pale base. To give chocolate a more vivid, deep red color, beetroot can also be useful, whilst charcoal is ideal if a deep black shade is desired.
Another common theme we're currently seeing in the realm of chocolate is metallics. Edible paints and powders in striking golds and silvers are the perfect way to give chocolate a more upscale, sophisticated look. Some artisan chocolates are even adorned with intricate, hand-painted designs, from abstract, marbled swirls to stunning botanical imagery.