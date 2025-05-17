The Biggest Chocolate Trends So Far In 2025

The rich taste of chocolate (as a food) has been gracing our taste buds since the 1800s, and this decadent treat isn't likely to go out of style any time soon. Whether milk, white, or dark is your go-to, chocolate comes in a wide range of varieties, from bite-sized truffles to hearty slabs. And, whilst the basic formula for making chocolate has remained fairly constant over time, we've seen several chocolate-related trends come and go.

In the 1990s, the chocolate fountain craze took hold, serving as an indulgent centerpiece everywhere from high-end events to home dinner parties. Over the years, various brands have enhanced their chocolate with the addition of unique flavors and textures, with options like orange, sea salt, honeycomb, or crunchy nuts. And, the market for premium chocolate products, made with high-quality products and artisanal craftsmanship, continues to grow.

In 2025, chocolate's place in the foodie scene is unwavering, and there are many trends on the rise, some of which you might already be familiar with. These trendy takes on classic chocolate are transforming the flavor, texture, and appearance of products on the market today. Consumers are more conscious of where their chocolate comes from and are seeking products that can cater to different dietary requirements. Modern technology is also making it far quicker and easier to craft chocolates with eye-catching colors and intricate designs. So, let's find out which chocolate trends are booming this year and beyond.