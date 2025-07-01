How To Make Sydney's 'Perfect' Scallops From The Bear Season 4

Throughout the beginning of Season 4 of "The Bear," tensions have been mounting over Carmy's menu choices, specifically his need to change the menu daily. That means more ingredients, which they're having trouble getting because they can't pay their bills. Midway through Episode 2, Sydney tells Carmy straight out that she thinks the best approach is to start reducing the amount of components to three per dish.

As Sydney prepares her scallop recipe in Episode 3, she is trying to prove to Carmy that a simple dish can still be magical. When she finally plates her scallops and serves them to Carmy, we realize she has created something simple and beautiful on her own terms. When Carmy pronounced the scallops "perfect," we knew we wanted to make the dish ourselves. Luckily, Sydney outlined the broad brushstrokes of her dish, saying it would be lightly seared scallops with an orange ginger compound butter.

To make this at home, pat your scallops dry with a paper towel and season them generously with salt. Add 2 tablespoons of olive oil to a stainless steel skillet and heat it over medium-high. When the oil starts shimmering, place each scallop in gently. Let them cook for 2 minutes, and when both sides are lightly seared, remove them to a paper towel-lined plate. Turn the skillet to low and add 2 tablespoons of butter. Let it cook until it turns light brown and add the scallops back in, continuously basting them with the butter.