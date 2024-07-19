The Rare, Fancy Butter You Might Have Noticed On The Bear

Season 3 of smash hit series "The Bear" allows viewers a glimpse of what it takes to open a hot new restaurant. Things get especially intense when Uncle Jimmy, head chef Carmy's primary investor, notices a $11,268 bill for butter. "It's Orwellian," Carmy answers, in an attempt to justify the cost. You might assume, as Jimmy does, that this means it's somehow related to George Orwell's body of work. But in fact, Carmy is referring to the very real butter sold by Vermont's Animal Farm Creamery.

This dairy has made a name for itself by churning out luxurious hand-rolled butter for high-end establishments like Per Se and The French Laundry. Founder Diane St. Clair, who launched the enterprise in 2000, kicked it off with a committment to fragrant, rich, and seasonal dairy products. Though the business was sold in 2022, the farm continues to produce superb butter restaurants actively seek out. With a seriously high butterfat content — it clocks in around 87% — it makes a major impression with a single taste. As you might expect, creating such an excellent product takes a lot of careful work.