A log of compound butter is only as good as what you put in it. To get the best results, the process starts at the grocery store — not in the spice aisle, choosing between Maldon salt or fleur de sel, or by weighing thyme against tarragon in the product section, but in the dairy aisle, looking over the high-quality butters.

Like a drizzle of balsamic vinegar on top of bruschetta, compound butter is the cherry on top of everything from steaks to corn on the cob. While not necessary, it elevates a dish, so choosing a high-quality product is the most important tip you need when making compound butter. The taste of the dairy itself should be good enough to sit on top of a meal — the extra ingredients simply enhance the finished product. When shopping for gourmet butter, pay attention to things like the amount of butterfat in each product.

The natural fat from milk has a rich taste, so the higher the butterfat content, the better-tasting your butter will be. The USDA requires butter to have at least 80% butterfat, while the EU sets its limit at 82%, which means European-style butters will give you a better log of compound butter. A higher fat content also produces a creamier, easier-to-spread texture. Something like Amish butter, which is 84% butterfat, is best for an incredibly rich compound butter.