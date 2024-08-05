An Expert's Advice For Shopping For Gourmet Butter

Butter is such a ubiquitous ingredient in the culinary world, and because we use it so often, we often purchase it without a second thought. It's easy to overlook, but the quality of the butter you use can tremendously impact your final dish. It's seriously important, especially for baking, and no one knows that better than Arielle Israel, co-owner of Black Box Bakery in Denver, Colorado. Israel knows what it takes to make buzz-worthy baked goods, and she knows that seeking out the best butter you can find is where to start.

The common denominator when choosing butter, no matter the dish, is its quality. When looking for quality butters, Israel said, "Generally I look for local companies, Irish or French ones." Why Irish or French? These butters are mainly favored because of their fat content. "The higher the butterfat content, the better the taste and color of the end product," she continued.

Israel knows that butter is the cornerstone of flavor and texture in baking. The temperature, fat content, and salt content of the butter you use can quite literally transform what you're baking — it directly affects the structure of the final product. A butter's temperature can make a dish too dense or overly fluffy, while its salt content can alter the dish's gluten content. Muffins might crumble dryly, cakes could deflate, and croissants will lack their signature flakiness if the correct butter isn't used.