How To Mix Compound Butter For The Fluffiest, Creamiest Spread Every Time
Compound butter sounds fancy, but that doesn't mean that it has to be overly complicated to make at home. To make it happen, you might need some of our tips to make compound butter, like how to choose the right kind of the spread to start. But whether you want to make compound butter with black pepper, fresh herbs, or even truffles (now that's fancy), it's essential to make sure it's fluffy, creamy, and spreadable. That's when your hand mixer, a rather common kitchen appliance, comes to the rescue.
Even with butter that's softened and at room temperature, it takes some work to ensure the butter and ingredients are mixed well by hand with a fork. Combining the butter by hand won't result in the fluffiest spread either. The power of the hand mixer will whip the butter into that fluffy consistency in the same way it does with cream cheese or whipped cream. If you don't have a hand mixer, a stand mixer with a paddle attachment will also complete the task even easier.
How to whip compound butter with a hand mixer in a jiffy
Even when using a hand mixer or stand mixer, you still need to use softened butter to make the process faster. Let the butter sit out on the counter until it's soft to the touch. One stick of butter is enough to use on toast or rolls for several people, because a little will go a long way. If you are feeding a crowd or want to have more compound butter for later, consider using two sticks. Regardless of the amount, unsalted butter is the best choice to have full control of the salt levels and flavors, especially considering that you will add other spices or herbs later. When the butter is ready, whip it for about five minutes at high speed. After you reach the desired fluffiness, add the ingredients that make it compound butter, and continue to whip it for another one to two minutes.
There are nearly endless options when it comes to the ingredients that should go into your compound better, including herbs and spices. Luckily for you, Tasting Table has some original recipes to make using your hand mixer. Try our roasted garlic compound butter recipe that also has chipotle chiles in adobo sauce. Put it on a dinner roll, or use it as finishing butter on top of a grilled steak. Another option is this Korean barbecue compound butter recipe that's decadent on roasted vegetables, steaks, and even tomorrow morning's eggs.