How To Mix Compound Butter For The Fluffiest, Creamiest Spread Every Time

Even when using a hand mixer or stand mixer, you still need to use softened butter to make the process faster. Let the butter sit out on the counter until it's soft to the touch. One stick of butter is enough to use on toast or rolls for several people, because a little will go a long way. If you are feeding a crowd or want to have more compound butter for later, consider using two sticks. Regardless of the amount, unsalted butter is the best choice to have full control of the salt levels and flavors, especially considering that you will add other spices or herbs later. When the butter is ready, whip it for about five minutes at high speed. After you reach the desired fluffiness, add the ingredients that make it compound butter, and continue to whip it for another one to two minutes.

There are nearly endless options when it comes to the ingredients that should go into your compound better, including herbs and spices. Luckily for you, Tasting Table has some original recipes to make using your hand mixer. Try our roasted garlic compound butter recipe that also has chipotle chiles in adobo sauce. Put it on a dinner roll, or use it as finishing butter on top of a grilled steak. Another option is this Korean barbecue compound butter recipe that's decadent on roasted vegetables, steaks, and even tomorrow morning's eggs.