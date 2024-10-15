11 Absolute Best Ingredients For Restaurant-Quality Risotto

There's nothing more satisfying than digging into a warm bowl of risotto. It's creamy, rich, and savory, making it one of the most luxurious meals you can prepare. In fact, risotto is so good that even the most basic recipes — made of rice, stock, onions, butter, and Parmesan cheese — taste amazing. But why stop there? By incorporating other ingredients into your risotto, you can create a dish that tastes like it was professionally made.

In general, the best ingredients for making restaurant-quality risotto will balance the richness of the meal. For example, when it comes to flavor, ingredients with salty, sweet, or umami notes can complement the decadence of risotto. Similarly, ingredients that are meaty or crispy work well with risotto, as they can help round out the dish. In other cases, the ingredients traditionally used in risotto can be replaced with other items, giving your meal a boost of flavor and depth.

However, with so many possible risotto add-ins to choose from, how do you know which ones to use? To find out, we chatted with professional restaurant chefs for expert tips and guidance. Lauren DeSteno is the executive chef of Ai Fiori, an Italian restaurant in New York City. Jesus Averalo is the executive chef at Sogno, an Italian restaurant in Boston. Rory Lee is the executive chef at Midnight Morning, a restaurant and bar in Boston. Read on to learn about their top picks, plus the best way to use each one in your next batch of homemade risotto.