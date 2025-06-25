11 Best Uses For Empty Pasta Sauce Jars

For those who drink their iced coffee at home, just about any glass will do the trick. But when you need a portable cup of iced coffee, finding a good way to transport it can be difficult. So many (often expensive) travel coffee cups out there leak or crack after just a few uses — especially when you stash them in a bag while on the go — leaving you with a mess and with your caffeine needs unmet. Getting coffee from your favorite coffee shop will often land you with a flimsy plastic cup that leaks quite easily, too. That's why we love using an empty pasta sauce jar for iced coffee. First of all, you can be confident that the screw-on lid will be tight and secure — after all, if it wasn't, it would be impossible to adequately contain pasta sauce in the first place. Using one of these jars pretty much ensures that you're not going to deal with any leakage.

Another reason we love using empty pasta sauce jars for iced coffee? They can help make your coffee colder and foamier than it would otherwise be. Since you can screw that lid on tightly, you can then shake your coffee with ice and milk (if you choose to add any), creating that creamy, foamy texture that you'd normally only expect from coffee shop iced coffee. This works especially well with our recipe for an iced non-dairy caramel macchiato. Give it a try, and you may never go back to an expensive portable coffee cup again.