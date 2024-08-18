How To Pickle Peaches For A Bold New Way To Enjoy This Summer Fruit

There are plenty of surprising foods you can pickle, including peaches, and pickling fruit has been around for ages. The Japanese have been pickling plums for centuries, known as umeboshi, as a means of preserving the fruit and its health benefits, and pickled cherries have been popular in Russia since at least the 1800s. In addition to extending the life of the fruit, pickling brings out a sharper, brighter flavor that maintains sweetness without becoming an overly briny, savory item. Pickling peaches is a bold new way to enjoy this fantastic summer fruit.

The method of pickling peaches is the same as quick pickling any other produce: Place washed, dried, and cut produce in a sterilized, heatproof jar, then pour a simmering mixture of vinegar, water, sugar, salt, and spices over the produce. Once cooled, seal the jar, label it, and store it in the refrigerator. Keep in mind that this method is different from long-term preservation canning, so the pickles will only keep in the refrigerator for up to two months.

Traditional Southern pickled peaches are pickled with a high sugar-to-vinegar ratio and are usually infused with cinnamon and cloves. However, this flavor profile could be limiting or too specific. Feel free to play around with seasonings and types of vinegar, like white vinegar and black peppercorns. Some recipes encourage peeling the peaches before pickling, but leaving the skins on can also lend a nice texture and tartness to the fruit. Halving the peaches, removing the pit, and slicing them makes a great pickle as opposed to peeling and halving.