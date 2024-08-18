How To Pickle Peaches For A Bold New Way To Enjoy This Summer Fruit
There are plenty of surprising foods you can pickle, including peaches, and pickling fruit has been around for ages. The Japanese have been pickling plums for centuries, known as umeboshi, as a means of preserving the fruit and its health benefits, and pickled cherries have been popular in Russia since at least the 1800s. In addition to extending the life of the fruit, pickling brings out a sharper, brighter flavor that maintains sweetness without becoming an overly briny, savory item. Pickling peaches is a bold new way to enjoy this fantastic summer fruit.
The method of pickling peaches is the same as quick pickling any other produce: Place washed, dried, and cut produce in a sterilized, heatproof jar, then pour a simmering mixture of vinegar, water, sugar, salt, and spices over the produce. Once cooled, seal the jar, label it, and store it in the refrigerator. Keep in mind that this method is different from long-term preservation canning, so the pickles will only keep in the refrigerator for up to two months.
Traditional Southern pickled peaches are pickled with a high sugar-to-vinegar ratio and are usually infused with cinnamon and cloves. However, this flavor profile could be limiting or too specific. Feel free to play around with seasonings and types of vinegar, like white vinegar and black peppercorns. Some recipes encourage peeling the peaches before pickling, but leaving the skins on can also lend a nice texture and tartness to the fruit. Halving the peaches, removing the pit, and slicing them makes a great pickle as opposed to peeling and halving.
How to use your pickled peaches
Pickled peaches would be wonderful in a big, crisp salad full of tender lettuce, cucumbers, walnuts, and creamy fresh goat cheese. If you're feeling daring, try chopping them up and adding them to a bowl of vanilla ice cream, and you could even drizzle a high-quality balsamic glaze on top for a luxurious, tart pairing. Pickled peaches make a great accompaniment to seared duck breast as the acid and sweetness of the pickled fruit provide a sharp contrast to the rich, fatty meat.
We know that your summer cocktails are in need of a pickled upgrade, and pickled peaches are a great addition to cocktails. But the pickle party doesn't have to stop once the actual fruit has run out, which is why you should save the pickling liquid and turn it into a cocktail shrub.
In addition to peaches, there are many other summer fruits you can pickle. Nectarines are an obvious swap due to their similarity, and other stone fruits like cherries and plums are excellent when pickled. Even blueberries and grapes can be pickled. You can get more out of your watermelon by saving the rind, trimming away the outer green skin, and pickling the white watermelon rind itself. Pickling fruit is a great way to extend the taste of summer into the fall.