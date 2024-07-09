Your Summer Cocktails Are In Need Of A Perfectly Pickled Upgrade

'Tis the season for pickling everything from red onions to eggs. Those pickled products aren't limited to just food recipes, however. Rather, pickled ingredients can be incorporated across various cocktail combinations to upgrade your favorite drinks.

"Using pickled ingredients in cocktails can help provide great complexity and depth of flavor," Jeremy Williams, head bartender at Spanish restaurant MDRD in Grand Rapids' Amway Grand Plaza, told Tasting Table. "If balanced properly, it can be used to add a nice savory element to a cocktail."

Case in point: the Amway has developed pickled cocktails for an upcoming pickleball tournament, the Beer City Open. In making those cocktails, Williams suggests using neutral spirits, such as vodka, which offer a clean slate for getting creative with pickled additions. Likewise, punchier, aromatic spirits tend to be a great bet — if used properly.

"I've found that more flavorful and aromatic spirits like Pisco, grappa, mezcal, or Haitian rum can stand up to more interesting, pickled ingredients because they can allow more unique flavor profiles to shine if they are harmonized nicely," said Williams. He pickles ingredients with a neutral vinegar, which yields more subtle flavors. "I've also noticed it can help bolster citrus or tart flavors, enhancing the acid component when well balanced." Given Williams' advice, you have no shortage of options when it comes to pickled cocktails. If you're looking for a place to start, however, these combinations should do the trick.