It's Time To Start Pickling Your Pineapples For A Sweet And Sour Treat
Pickles are finally having their long overdue moment. The just-can't-get-enough snack is less a mere food and more of a movement, spurring events such as Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania's annual Picklesburgh festival and the recurring viral phenomenon of the pickle sandwich. With so many different types of pickles and a marvelous myriad of pickled recipes that can be easily DIY'ed to suit your personal preferences, the only question seems to be: What can't you pickle? Luckily, there are very few foods that don't benefit from the quick pickling process, providing a treasure trove of options for pickled vegetables, fruits, and more. Pineapple is one fruit that can be prepared in a wonderful number of ways, including grilling, air-frying, and yes, pickling. If you haven't been pickling pineapples, what have you even been doing?
The pickling process turns the sweet and acidic fruit into a tangy snack that's great as a garnish, side dish, or condiment on top of tacos, salads, pizzas, and much more. The addition of vinegar, spices, and time amplifies the flavor of a pineapple and elevates it to a new level of complexity. In many recipes, pickled pineapple can be prepared with an extra kick of spiciness. However you prefer to pickle, you can get super creative and experiment with a wide variety of different flavor additions and applications to make your pickled pineapple the ideal snack.
Making perfectly pickled pineapples
In its simplest form, the act of pickling comes down to two elements: pickling solution and time for fermentation. Typically, the solution for pickling includes salt and vinegar. The amount of time varies depending on the food item being pickled and can range anywhere from 30 minutes to several weeks. All you need is a jar with a good seal and your favorite spices and flavors. With pineapple, many recipes skew more spicy, with such additions as jalapeños and hot sauces for extra heat. Adding fresh herbs such as sage and spices like star anise will add a botanical flair to the flavor of your pickled pineapple.
Depending on your taste preferences, you can choose from a variety of different vinegars, such as rice vinegar, apple cider vinegar, and more to create the perfect pickled pineapple. From there, it's up to you how to use pickled pineapple to complement your favorite dishes -– or you can just munch on chunks of it straight out of the jar; no judgment! If you're in the "pro" camp when it comes to pineapple on pizza, turn up the heat on your Hawaiian pizza with a pickled pineapple topping. Similarly, you can use your pickled pineapple as the base for a pineapple salsa recipe or even as a relish to top sandwiches and burgers. Any way you pickle it, the possibilities are nearly infinite for enjoying this refreshingly sweet and sour snack.