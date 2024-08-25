It's Time To Start Pickling Your Pineapples For A Sweet And Sour Treat

Pickles are finally having their long overdue moment. The just-can't-get-enough snack is less a mere food and more of a movement, spurring events such as Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania's annual Picklesburgh festival and the recurring viral phenomenon of the pickle sandwich. With so many different types of pickles and a marvelous myriad of pickled recipes that can be easily DIY'ed to suit your personal preferences, the only question seems to be: What can't you pickle? Luckily, there are very few foods that don't benefit from the quick pickling process, providing a treasure trove of options for pickled vegetables, fruits, and more. Pineapple is one fruit that can be prepared in a wonderful number of ways, including grilling, air-frying, and yes, pickling. If you haven't been pickling pineapples, what have you even been doing?

The pickling process turns the sweet and acidic fruit into a tangy snack that's great as a garnish, side dish, or condiment on top of tacos, salads, pizzas, and much more. The addition of vinegar, spices, and time amplifies the flavor of a pineapple and elevates it to a new level of complexity. In many recipes, pickled pineapple can be prepared with an extra kick of spiciness. However you prefer to pickle, you can get super creative and experiment with a wide variety of different flavor additions and applications to make your pickled pineapple the ideal snack.