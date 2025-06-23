10 Discontinued Potato Chip Flavors That Deserve A Comeback

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Potato chips are the ultimate crowd-pleasing snack, and there is no way you can change our minds. And you probably don't want to either, because potato chips are hard not to love. In fact, research conducted by Kellanova showed that salty and satisfying potato chips are one of the main snacks that Americans reach for late at night when those comfort food cravings kick in. Further data from Statista confirms that more than 34.6 million Americans ate 16 or more bags of potato chips throughout 2020.

So, of course, it makes sense that the U.S. market for potato chips is huge. According to a report from Fortune Business Insights, in 2022, the industry was valued at $10 billion. Walk into any grocery or convenience store right now and you'll be met with a sea of shiny packets of potato chips in a range of flavors. But despite the sheer variety on offer, sometimes, we can't help mourning potato chip varieties that we once had but are no longer available.

From Cheetos to Pringles to Doritos, on more than one occasion, our favorite snack brands have done us dirty and discontinued a fan favorite. But it's okay, we don't hold a grudge, we just want them back. Take a trip down potato chip memory lane below as we remember some of the best potato chips to grace the aisles, from Cheetos Twisted Puffs to Korean Barbeque Kettle Chips and beyond.