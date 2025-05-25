Are Cheetos Technically Chips?
This is a debate that's been swirling in consumer circles for as long as Cheetos has been around. Some say yes, some say no. Cheetos calls itself "a snack so unique, it won't fit under any other category" — a pretty cool place to be as a brand, but no definitive answer to our question, one way or the other. So, of course, we dove right into the research to unravel this cheesy mystery.
If you look at how chips are made, Cheetos do fit the definition of a chip — to a point. Ingredients are mixed together, and then this dough (called colettes at this stage, as they are uncooked) is vigorously forced through an extruder, which is basically a machine that pushes dough through a mold (like an industrial cookie cutter) to create the shape, using heat and pressure in the process. The colettes are then carried to a fryer and deep-fried at a temperature of over 300 degrees Fahrenheit — this is where they get their signature crunch and crispy texture. Seasoning is then added and the Cheetos are apportioned out and packaged.
On the flip side, the ingredients don't match those of chips. Cheetos are made with cornmeal and water, while chips are generally made from thin slices of potato (here's a cool recipe if you want to make your own potato crisps). So technically, Cheetos are actually corn puffs and not chips, with the two variations being cooked differently: the crunchy crisps are fried, and the puffs are baked.
But they're in the chips aisle?
Yup, that they are, and this is another of the arguments for Cheetos being chips. But so are all the other chip-type products — from the standard crinkle cut potato crisps to the root veggie ones, chickpea and other legume crisps, through to the seaweed varieties. But you'll generally find the chips and snacks all together in one aisle anyway, so in the greater collective, Cheetos are actually right where they belong.
You'll also often find snacks and drinks together in the same aisle. This is a carefully considered marketing strategy that grocery stores often implement. Research has shown that arranging complementary items together (called cross-merchandising) increases sales because consumers naturally pair, say, snacks with soda. So this is likely something that Cheetos considered carefully when jetting their snacks into grocery stores, as product placements are sometimes organized by brands, either through negotiation with the store, or by paying slotting fees.
Whether Cheetos are technically chips or not, they're darn good either way — whether you're biting into the crunchy ones, enjoying the airy puffs, or challenging your taste buds with one of the Flamin' Hot varieties. We actually took on the adventure of trying all of them, and ranked the flavors from worst to best if you want to skip the long-haul and jump to the best flavors (but don't bother with this Cheetos flavor — it's a big fail).