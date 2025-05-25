Are Cheetos Technically Chips?

This is a debate that's been swirling in consumer circles for as long as Cheetos has been around. Some say yes, some say no. Cheetos calls itself "a snack so unique, it won't fit under any other category" — a pretty cool place to be as a brand, but no definitive answer to our question, one way or the other. So, of course, we dove right into the research to unravel this cheesy mystery.

If you look at how chips are made, Cheetos do fit the definition of a chip — to a point. Ingredients are mixed together, and then this dough (called colettes at this stage, as they are uncooked) is vigorously forced through an extruder, which is basically a machine that pushes dough through a mold (like an industrial cookie cutter) to create the shape, using heat and pressure in the process. The colettes are then carried to a fryer and deep-fried at a temperature of over 300 degrees Fahrenheit — this is where they get their signature crunch and crispy texture. Seasoning is then added and the Cheetos are apportioned out and packaged.

On the flip side, the ingredients don't match those of chips. Cheetos are made with cornmeal and water, while chips are generally made from thin slices of potato (here's a cool recipe if you want to make your own potato crisps). So technically, Cheetos are actually corn puffs and not chips, with the two variations being cooked differently: the crunchy crisps are fried, and the puffs are baked.