If You're In The Mood For Cheetos, Avoid This Flavor At All Costs

Cheetos aren't just the crunchy cheesy snack their name implies, but a growing selection of heavily seasoned corn puffs with inventive and intriguing flavors. So, if you're in the mood for Cheetos, you've got a lot more choices. However, one flavor you should avoid at all costs is Cheetos Crunchy Buffalo.

We tasted and ranked 12 different Cheetos flavors based on taste, texture, and how well each flavor measures up to the real thing. So, with crunchy buffalo cheetos, we were expecting that spicy, zingy, buttery flavor you'd find in homemade buffalo sauce or even store-bought buffalo sauces that we've likewise ranked. Unfortunately, the only name these Cheetos live up to is the "crunchy" part. But, living up to a crunchy texture is a given when it comes to any Cheetos variant. It won't compensate for a complete failure in the flavor realm.

You'd have no idea that these Cheetos were buffalo-flavored if it wasn't printed on the bag. The hint of tangy heat was almost imperceptible. Perhaps an effort to keep these Cheetos out of the "flamin' hot" category backfired by muting not just the buffalo flavor, but the classic cheese flavor too. You're better off either sticking with classic cheese Cheetos or pivoting to a buffalo-flavored potato chip brand; we ranked Buffalo-Style Chicken Dip as our favorite Publix potato chip flavor.