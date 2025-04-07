10 Publix Potato Chips, Ranked Worst To Best

Potato chips are an all-time favorite snack, side, and meal addition with nearly 300 million Americans munching on these mainstay spuds in 2024 alone, according to Statista. That's a lot of tastebuds to satisfy. That's why I got so excited when I saw how many varieties were available at my local Publix.

A Southern grocery store chain that is slowly creeping up the Northeast coast, Publix is new to my area. When checking them out I found brands I'd never seen before spread throughout the store. In addition, there were many Publix brand items that drew my attention; one of those items in particular was potato chips. Publix has quite a few potato chip flavors that I've never seen another brand try to achieve. With prices being what they are, I was delighted to try the cheaper store brand.

Looking to see if, and how, Publix could pull off so many seemingly adventurous tastes and styles at a lower cost, I snagged a few bags of what I thought sounded the most interesting. How were the flavors going to be achieved? Would they be overly or under seasoned? What was the grease and salt ratio going to be? I invited a few friends over to help me answer some of these questions and enjoy the tasty treats. But buyer beware, and hosts be warned, sometimes you get exactly what you pay for.