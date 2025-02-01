The Store-Brand Salt And Vinegar Chips You Should Leave On The Shelf

Even though salt and vinegar potato chips are a somewhat divisive snack because of their ultra-pungent flavor, they satisfy that salty, crunchy craving like no other. The sting of salt and acid accompanied by a firm crunch gets your mouth watering almost just by thinking about it. Any true salt and vinegar chip aficionado probably already has a favorite go-to brand. But, when it comes to brands to avoid, we ranked over a dozen salt and vinegar chips and found Target's Good & Gather brand to be the worst.

The rankings were based on texture and flavor: The best chips had a satisfying crunch without being too tough, a balance of vinegar and potato flavor, and a vinegar flavor that doesn't blow out your palate. Unfortunately, the Good & Gather salt and vinegar chips didn't hit any of these marks and literally left a bad taste in our reviewer's mouth. They found the chips to have a "musty" flavor akin to an expired potato funk. The vinegar flavor was also too sour in a way that ultimately created an overall rancid taste and unpleasant snacking experience. Chips are supposed to be so delicious and texturally satisfying that you must stop yourself from eating the whole bag and our reviewer was, sadly, eager to put these chips down.

