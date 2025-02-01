The Store-Brand Salt And Vinegar Chips You Should Leave On The Shelf
Even though salt and vinegar potato chips are a somewhat divisive snack because of their ultra-pungent flavor, they satisfy that salty, crunchy craving like no other. The sting of salt and acid accompanied by a firm crunch gets your mouth watering almost just by thinking about it. Any true salt and vinegar chip aficionado probably already has a favorite go-to brand. But, when it comes to brands to avoid, we ranked over a dozen salt and vinegar chips and found Target's Good & Gather brand to be the worst.
The rankings were based on texture and flavor: The best chips had a satisfying crunch without being too tough, a balance of vinegar and potato flavor, and a vinegar flavor that doesn't blow out your palate. Unfortunately, the Good & Gather salt and vinegar chips didn't hit any of these marks and literally left a bad taste in our reviewer's mouth. They found the chips to have a "musty" flavor akin to an expired potato funk. The vinegar flavor was also too sour in a way that ultimately created an overall rancid taste and unpleasant snacking experience. Chips are supposed to be so delicious and texturally satisfying that you must stop yourself from eating the whole bag and our reviewer was, sadly, eager to put these chips down.
Other ways to satisfy salt and vinegar cravings
Say you want to scratch an itch for a mouthwatering, cheek-puckering, perfectly crunchy snack but Good & Gather salt and vinegar chips are somehow the only chip available to you. You could technically make your own salt and vinegar seasoning at home and sprinkle it on your favorite plain potato chips (or any other crunchy snacks in your pantry) instead. You could also quickly pickle some red onions, cucumbers, tomatillos, green beans, carrots, bell peppers, cabbage, watermelon rinds, and more. The crunchier the vegetable or fruit you're pickling, the better in this case. Even air-fry some tater tots and douse them in malt vinegar as a nod to fish and chips with an extra-crispy twist.
If all of that doesn't satisfy your craving, then it's time to go hunting for the winning salt and vinegar chips in our rankings: Cape Cod Sea Salt & Vinegar chips. And, if you're a lover of all things vinegar-flavored but hate the dry, sore, stinging sensation that comes from eating too much of it, try a baking soda rinse. Baking soda neutralizes the intense acid thanks to its alkalinity. Just mix ½ teaspoon into at least 1 cup of warm water, swish in your mouth for a few seconds, and spit into the sink — just be sure not to swallow this mixture.