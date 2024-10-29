How To Make The Ultimate Seasoning For Salt And Vinegar Chips At Home

You can't beat a bag of Lay's salt and vinegar chips, whether you're snacking on the go or incorporating some crunch into your favorite picnic sandwich. Yet while the potato chip variation is a staple, it's not something you have to buy ready-to-eat. Rather, you can make your own salt and vinegar chips with an easy seasoning blend.

To make your own salt and vinegar chips, you only need three ingredients: Salt, vinegar, of course, and just a little bit of cornstarch or cornflour. This latter addition will allow your seasoning mixture to thicken and achieve your recipe's optimal texture.

As for how best to combine the three ingredients, mix roughly six tablespoons of salt with between three tablespoons and a quarter cup of vinegar. Within that ratio, use just a tablespoon of cornstarch or cornflour. Once a paste forms, spread the resulting mixture over a baking sheet, and leave it to harden for roughly one day. Then, revert the texture back into a seasoning by breaking that paste up with a fork. Depending on how many chips you have, you likely won't use all of the powder. With proper storage, however, your mixture may last for a few more batches of do-it-yourself potato chips.

