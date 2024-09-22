The Absolute Best Salt & Vinegar Chips Aren't Lays Or Kettle Brand

We all have our favorite snacks, but the pleasures multiply exponentially when it comes to salty, crunchy potato chips. In that snack arena, brand characteristics really matter, giving rise to a lot of chatter over which ones are superior. We're here to tell you upfront that the best tangy chips featuring salt and vinegar don't hail from the brands you might imagine. In other words, these chips don't bear the Lay's or Kettle Brand logos.

Tasting Table spent considerable time compiling a list of the 13 best salt & vinegar potato chips ranked from worst to best, taking into account things like taste, texture, flavor complexity, pucker-perfect acidity, potato thickness, and crucial levels of crispy crunch. The hands-down absolute best salt and vinegar chips hail from the state of Massachusetts and proudly feature the iconic Nauset Lighthouse in its logo. That lighthouse perches picturesquely on the Cape Cod National Seashore, thus the product name: Cape Cod potato chips. The Sea Salt & Vinegar flavor is one of about 20 varieties that the company produces.

Cape Cod chips are a product of kettle cooking, which relies on batch cooking with thicker slices and crunchier texture. The company explains that, because of the extra thickness, they can add more vinegar to accompany the robust potato taste. There's also a difference not largely touted but evident when perusing the ingredient list: The Cape Cod chips contain apple cider vinegar powder, which is known for retaining hints of complex fruity sweetness from the crushed apples.