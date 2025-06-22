How An Expert Chooses Wine For Cooking

If you aren't that familiar with using wine for cooking, you might not have a lot of experience in determining what type or quality of wine is best for specific dishes. For instance, the wine you use to marinate tuna will be a different variety than the one you would use to make a delicious red wine pan sauce. To make the process less confusing, we spoke with Douglas Keane, chef and partner at Cyrus Restaurant in Geyserville, California, to get his expert tips for choosing the right wine for cooking.

Keane says, "My general rule is that wine is used for acid when cooking. So I'm looking for styles of wine that don't have a lot of oak and/or tannin. So when I choose white wine it's usually Sauvignon Blanc from [California] or Sancerre from France. For red wine I almost always use Pinot Noir." You don't necessarily need to use expensive wine in cooking. In fact, there are plenty of cheap bottles of wine that taste expensive and will still elevate the complexity of your dish. When choosing a low-tannin red wine variety, you can find a budget-friendly red wine from a lesser-known region. Just remember that when it comes time to choose the right wine for cooking, the quality of the wine, its taste, and the variety of grapes used are important.