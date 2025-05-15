The Underrated Red Wine That Makes The Absolute Best Pan Sauce

Wine isn't just the perfect sophisticated pairing for a meal, but it's also a great addition to recipes of all kinds. For example, we'll often add a splash of white wine to risotto recipes or a cup of red wine to beef bourguignon. While many recipes and chefs recommend using a wine that you would drink on its own, we wanted a more specific answer. We consulted Austin Stull, the executive chef at The Grillroom Chophouse & Wine Bar, for his expert opinion on the red wine that makes the absolute best pan sauce. Surprisingly, chef Stull's picks are red wines that don't fly off wine bar shelves, but instead are more often used for incorporating into food, namely fortified wines.

According to chef Stull, "The type of wine you're using to deglaze relies solely on the necessity of the dish. That's why so many dishes in Italian cuisine are named after the wine used." To that effect, chef Stull recommends marsala, a fortified Italian wine, describing it as "beautifully citrus forward but sweet in its flavor profile." He also recommends it for another reason, saying, it "doesn't overwhelm the chicken and brings a nice sweet balance to your sauce."

Our crockpot chicken marsala and traditional chicken marsala recipe deglaze the pan and reduce marsala to intensify its tasting notes. A sweeter wine reduction complements robust savory flavors from mushrooms, heavy cream, onions, and the fried chicken cutlet. Plus, marsala has a long shelf life even after you open it, with sweet and dry and red and white varieties to pair with many different proteins and vegetables.