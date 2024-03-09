14 Mistakes Everyone Makes When Cooking With Wine

Even if you're not a wine drinker, there's a strong chance you've loved a dish that used the grape-based alcoholic beverage as an ingredient. When used correctly, wine can infuse a dish with its complex and nuanced flavors, bring balance to a recipe, contrast with other ingredients, or do all of the above.

That being said, as a cooking ingredient, wine can be more complex than you might think. There are many different aspects to wine that all have to be understood and applied when choosing the perfect one to enhance your dish. Without knowing the basics, sooner or later, you'll end up adding a wine that ruins a dish or, at the minimum, prevents it from reaching its full potential. It's something I've seen time and time again working and managing professional kitchens and experimenting at home. Below are some of the most significant mistakes people tend to make when cooking with wine, and I know I've been guilty of one or two of them myself in the past, so let's learn about what not to do.