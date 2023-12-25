Substitute Broth For White Wine In Recipes With One Simple Tweak

If you don't have white wine or the backup option, broth, then you still may be able to make the dish. Luckily, there are a few other ingredients that you can use as a substitute for white wine.

One option is apple cider vinegar — specifically, diluted with water to avoid it being overly sour. Once you've added a bit of water to dilute it, you can use a 1:1 ratio to replace the white wine. Another option is ginger ale, which may be a safe option for a soda lover who doesn't drink. However, there is one detail to note about ginger ale: It works best as a substitute when the recipe calls for a sweet white wine because of the sugar in the soda. If that's the case, you can substitute using a 1:1 ratio.

Finally, one of the best substitutes for white wine is water — which everyone certainly has in their kitchen. Just like with the broth, the water will be missing acidity so you will need, once again, to add that splash of lemon juice or vinegar.