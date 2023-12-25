Substitute Broth For White Wine In Recipes With One Simple Tweak
There are plenty of recipes out there that call for white wine — such as various sauces and marinades — which certainly make for delicious meals. However, what if you want to spontaneously make one of these dishes but you don't have any white wine on hand? White wine can easily be substituted with broth, such as chicken broth or vegetable broth, as long as you also include one key adjustment.
To substitute broth for white wine, you'll need to add in a splash of vinegar or lemon juice to make up for the acidity of white wine that broth doesn't have. Besides the splash of acidity, you can substitute broth for white wine with a 1:1 ratio. The only detail to keep in mind is that, ideally, you'll want to use low-sodium broth because otherwise, your dish will likely have too much salt (since white wine has just a small amount).
What are other substitutes for white wine?
If you don't have white wine or the backup option, broth, then you still may be able to make the dish. Luckily, there are a few other ingredients that you can use as a substitute for white wine.
One option is apple cider vinegar — specifically, diluted with water to avoid it being overly sour. Once you've added a bit of water to dilute it, you can use a 1:1 ratio to replace the white wine. Another option is ginger ale, which may be a safe option for a soda lover who doesn't drink. However, there is one detail to note about ginger ale: It works best as a substitute when the recipe calls for a sweet white wine because of the sugar in the soda. If that's the case, you can substitute using a 1:1 ratio.
Finally, one of the best substitutes for white wine is water — which everyone certainly has in their kitchen. Just like with the broth, the water will be missing acidity so you will need, once again, to add that splash of lemon juice or vinegar.