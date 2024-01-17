How Long Can Unopened Red Wine Last Before Spoiling?

If you're gifted a nice bottle of red wine, you might want to hold on to it to save it for a special occasion. However, you may be worried about accidentally letting it sit for too long. So, how long can unopened red wine last before it spoils?

As long as it's unopened, red wine can last between two and three years past its expiration date, otherwise known as the recommended drinking window. Occasionally, a wine bottle won't have an expiration date — in this case, look for the vintage date, which refers to when the grapes were harvested, and use that as the starting point for the two to three-year window.

Wines last so long thanks to the alcohol content, as well as the low sugar content, both of which make it harder for bacteria to grow. Additionally, red wine contains more tannins (bitter compounds found naturally in wine) than white wine, which also helps the preservation. In comparison, white wine lasts about one to two years past the expiration date.