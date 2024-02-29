The Best Type Of Wine To Use In Traditional French Onion Soup

In the cozy realm of comfort foods, few dishes hold as much allure as the rich, soul-warming embrace of French onion soup. With its caramelized onions, savory broth, and gooey melted cheese, each spoonful is a symphony of flavors for the palate. But when it comes to selecting a good red wine to elevate this classic dish, not all varietals are created equal. While you don't need to overthink the selection, it is important to avoid some.

First, this is not the time or place for sweet wines. While they may be delightful for sipping, their overly sugary nature can overwhelm the delicate balance of flavors in French onion soup, tipping the scales towards cloying rather than comforting.

So, what red wines are traditionally used in this beloved recipe? Look no further than the classic French wines coming from Burgandy. These dry, medium-bodied wines bring a depth of flavor and complexity that harmonizes beautifully with the savory sweetness of the caramelized onions, enhancing rather than overpowering the dish.

"Any red wine can be substituted in a pinch, but whatever wine you use will impart significant flavor to the dish," Nathaniel Lee, the recipe developer behind Tasting Table's easy French onion soup, said. "I would not recommend very heavy or sweet wines like zinfandel, merlot, or syrah, unless those taste profiles are specifically desired."