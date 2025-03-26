Yes, You Can Marinate Tuna In Wine. Here's How To Do It Right

Tuna is a delicate fish that can be tricky to get right, especially if you're planning to marinate it. Sure, it is the type of culinary canvas that soaks up flavors well, but this is also a fish that degrades quickly and can become mushy if you use high-acid ingredients for its marinade. Still, simple seared Ahi tuna can sometimes use a little TLC to make its taste pop, and wine could be just the ingredient to do this. Ed Cotton, chef and partner at Jack & Charlie's and Leonetta in New York City, exclusively shared some tips for this with Tasting Table.

Firstly, if you are going to use vino as your base liquid, you want to start by boiling it. Cotton suggests you "bring a pot of red wine and herbs to a boil then cool it down and pour over the tuna loin." Cotton adds: "Making sure that you bring the wine to a full boil is important. It could really start to denature the meat if the wine is raw and untreated." Similar to when you make a classic ceviche, high-acid liquids like wine can cook or cure the fish. When boiled, the wine's acidity becomes more subtle, preventing this.