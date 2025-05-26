When Shopping For A Budget-Friendly Red Wine, Pay Attention To The Region

Wine can be heartbreakingly expensive, especially for the red drinkers among us. This is due to a range of factors, including production costs, the aging process, and the vineyard's size, just to name a few. Of course, you can find plenty of cheap bottles of wine that taste expensive, but if you don't feel like looking too hard, there is one thing worth paying attention to: The region that the wine comes from.

Erin Henderson, founder and chief sommelier at The Wine Sisters, told Tasting Table that red wine from certain appellations is more expensive than others. Wine appellations are miniature sub-regions in areas with a wide range of wine grapes, such as Napa Valley. These areas make wines with recognizable characteristics, and the more in-demand they are, the more expensive the wine produced there becomes. Instead of buying a bottle where the appellation is narrowed down and only a small quantity of sought-after wine is produced, try to find a bottle from the wider region.

It could taste just as good, and it will be a lot cheaper. "Rather than consider varietal, I think it's easier to look at countries, or, probably more likely, regions, appellations, and sub-appellations," Henderson said. "For example, a cabernet sauvignon from the premier sub-appellation of Margaux (which is in Bordeaux, France) is going to be far more expensive than a cabernet sauvignon from the general region of Bordeaux. And a cabernet sauvignon with a general designation of France is going to be cheaper still."