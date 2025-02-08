Can You Drink Cooking Wine?

Wine can be an intimidating subject for many people. From choosing a bottle to pairing it with your entrée, there's no shortage of ways to make a misstep with wine. Cooking with wine, however, can be particularly confusing. It can be especially difficult to choose which wine to cook with in general, even more so when trying to figure out the wine that will best complement the ingredients in a specific dish. While all wine could be cooking wine, cooking wine is not exactly the wine you'd want to drink — though it is certainly safe to consume.

Cooking wine is safe to drink, but it has additional additives and preservatives that alter its flavor to be more salty. It's also made from low-quality grapes, which means it doesn't have the best flavor to begin with. While this is fine for some dishes in which the wine cooks down or doesn't have a strong presence in the dish, it's certainly not best enjoyed in a glass. Many people choose to use regular wine when cooking because it has a more enjoyable flavor and more complex notes that typically work well in a dish.