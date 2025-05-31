Give Your Chopped Cheese A Gyro-Inspired Makeover With Our Recipe

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It seems like every major city has a sandwich to call their own, whether it be Chicago's Italian beef, New Orleans' shrimp po'boy, or Philadelphia's beefy cheesesteak. New York's most famous hoagie is the chopped cheese, a gooey beef-filled masterpiece born out of a bodega in Harlem. Though the two ultimately look alike, chopped cheese is distinctly different from Philly cheese, which is filled with shaved beef, peppers, and provolone (or Cheeze Whiz). Chopped cheese, on the other hand, is built more like a hamburger, layering ground beef with lettuce, tomatoes, and melted cheese.

Many have speculated the true origin of the chopped cheese, some suggesting that it was created from the bodega's lack of hamburger buns while others pointing to the Arabic influence, being that the bodegas were Yemeni owned. And, while a classic chopped cheese does typically follow a specific formula, that doesn't mean that there isn't plenty of room to get creative with it. Inspired by lamb gyros, recipe developer Michelle McGlinn combines seasoned lamb with peppery tirokafteri (a creamy feta sauce) and layers them between hoagie buns filled with lettuce, tomato, and onion. The result is a perfect mix of gooey chopped cheese and spiced lamb gyro, a little taste of the bodega right at home.