Portobello Mushroom Gyro Recipe

Every culture has its version of a sandwich and in Greece, it's a gyro. The gyro which is pronounced "yee-roh" or "gee-roh" is typically made with slices of seasoned meat that are stacked on a vertical rotisserie. It's often marinated with a mixture of garlic and spices. If you don't include meat in your diet, you may think you're out of luck when it comes to enjoying a delicious gyro, but luckily the "meaty" portobello comes to the rescue.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe for portobello mushroom gyro and says, "Mushrooms are one of the most versatile produce items and are known for mimicking meat. I use them to make pulled mushroom sandwiches, pot roast, and mushroom jerky, just to name a few. Pairing the gyros with freshly made tzatziki gives you a mouthwatering meal in under 30 minutes."

Read on to learn how to make the gyro of your dreams. It's easier than you might think.