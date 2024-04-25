Philly Cheesesteak Vs Chopped Cheese: What's The Difference?

Food rivalries between cities are tales as old as time. When it comes to sandwiches in the U.S., it seems like every metropolis has one they call their own — just take Buffalo's beloved beef on weck, for example, or a New Orleans po'boy. But while the differences between those two are pretty stark, there are other popular sandwiches that you might easily confuse. When it comes to the Philly cheesesteak and the chopped cheese, it's understandable if you don't know what makes each one unique right off the bat.

It's true that they come from different cities (Philadelphia and New York City), but there's more to their differences than just the places they call home. Each one features distinct ingredients and is made following a unique method, which leads to a different eating experience and flavor profile. Of course, there are a few things these crave-worthy meals have in common. Both sandwiches are considered subs, both come from the Northeast part of the country, and both will satisfy your savory, umami tastebuds. But let's take a minute to dive further into those differences.