The Only Type Of Cheese You Should Use On A Chopped Cheese Sandwich

The chopped cheese sandwich has been an internet star for years, and as with so many famous sandwiches, there are a few rules for getting it right. The first thing to know about it is that it is not a cheesesteak, and it's not a hamburger, no matter how much some people (who think the chopped cheese is nothing but New York City hype) may tell you. Despite combining some aspects of both recipes, the taste and texture of a chopped cheese is meaningfully different from both these things. It's made from ground beef — not the sliced steak of Philly, but ground beef that has been chopped and griddled with spices in a way distinct from a burger as well. It's served on a hero or hard roll, not a hamburger bun. Finally, unlike its other beefy cousins, there's only one right cheese to put on it, and that is American cheese.

American cheese may be your favorite choice for a burger, but cheddar, Swiss, and plenty of others still make great options. This is not the case with the chopped cheese sandwich. The origin of New York's chopped cheese sandwich reportedly came from an NYC bodega and a chef named Carlos Soto. It's a fundamentally cheap sandwich that only works because of the specific alchemy of its ingredients, especially the way the cheese melts through the chopped bits of meat and becomes something closer to a cheese sauce ... and no cheese melts quite like American.